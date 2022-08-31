Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded During Deputy-Involved Shooting In Lancaster
A man was wounded during a deputy-involved shooting Monday in Lancaster, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 8:36 a.m. in the 44400 block of Sierra Highway. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. No deputies were...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot by Deputy Near Inglewood ID’d
An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to...
mynewsla.com
Person in Wheelchair Killed by Vehicle on Jurupa Valley Road
A male in a wheelchair was killed early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of a Jurupa Valley road. The accident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue north of El Rio Avenue, according to Sgt. Javier Morando of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Argument At Engagement Party In Northridge Leads To Homicide
A man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a party in Northridge, and the suspect remains at large Monday, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 19500 block of Parthenia Street, in the parking lot of a banquet hall where several hundred people were attending an engagement party, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
Long Beach police were investigating the shooting of a man Monday morning near the beach in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore. Officers responded to a hospital at 12:44 a.m. and talked with the man who was undergoing treatment for a non-life-threatening wound to his lower body, said Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia.
mynewsla.com
Second Man Stabbed to Death in South LA ID’d
The second of two men stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Anthony Phillips Sr. was a 59-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office, which earlier identified the other victim as 63-year-old Hosie Jackson of Los Angeles. The attack occurred at about 12:15...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot In Blythe Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries
A man who was shot in Blythe was found by deputies with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station responded to a reported shooting in the 10800 block of Seeley Avenue about 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (September 5, 2021)…Road Rage May Have Led to Shooting Deaths of LB Man and Woman
One Year Ago Today (September 5, 2021)…Road rage may have escalated into the shooting deaths of a man and woman on a Long Beach street, it was reported. “I was here to get my equipment and I saw there was, like, a fight, going on,” a vendor at a party at nearby Bembridge House told CBS2. “I had just walked through that same driveway where the man was killed, just like five minutes prior.”
mynewsla.com
Man, 39, Shot To Death In Pacoima, Police Seek Public Help To ID Killer
Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help to identify the person who fatally shot a 39-year-old man on a Pacoima sidewalk Sunday. Daniel Garcia of Pacoima was shot to death around 1 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 10300 block of Rincon Avenue. Responding officers found Garcia down...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Arrest Suspect in Killing of Hemet Woman
Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of a Hemet woman this week, police announced Sunday. The suspect, a juvenile, was identified by Hemet police and taken into custody during an unrelated traffic stop by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the Press Enterprise. Police have not released...
mynewsla.com
Search Underway for Compton Man Who’s Gone Missing Before
Sheriff’s detectives Monday were looking for a 78-year-old Compton man who suffers from dementia and has gone missing before. Alvin Hall was last seen at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Amantha Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “Mr. Hall...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in East Los Angeles Crash ID’d
A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd. on reports of a...
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Assaults Girlfriend, Fights Police at Discount Store
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and resisting arrest for allegedly punching his girlfriend at an El Monte discount store and later fighting with a police officer, authorities said Sunday. The El Monte Police Department responded to a call of a robbery in progress at DD’s Discount...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in Lancaster Quinceanera Shooting
Two men were hospitalized Sunday morning for treatment of wounds suffered in a shooting at a quinceanera they were attending in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Avenue K, according to Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. “The suspect...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella
A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night. Upon arrival, they heard gunshots and saw people fleeing from the location.
mynewsla.com
Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store
A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot in Long Beach Walks into Hospital
A man who was shot on a Long Beach street walked into a hospital to seek treatment for his wound, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. The victim later...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Stabbed to Death in South LA; Suspect Arrested
Two men were stabbed to death Saturday morning in South Los Angeles and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Division reported. Arriving paramedics pronounced both...
mynewsla.com
Missing Man, 53, Found, Say Huntington Beach Police
A 53-year-old man who went missing Monday in Huntington Beach has been found. Scott Hargan went missing at about 7:25 a.m. near Bolsa Chica Street and McFadden Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. Police later reported that Hargan was located, but did not release any details about when,...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extricate Motorist From Sedan Wreckage In Irvine
Firefighters and paramedics extricated a motorist from a single-vehicle crash Monday in Irvine, authorities said. Crews were dispatched about 2 a.m. to the crash location off Warner Avenue, near the Eastern Transportation (261) Corridor, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. Paramedics rushed the motorist, the lone occupant inside the vehicle,...
