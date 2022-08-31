ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

3rd Annual Team Coby Poker Run at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 3rd Annual Team Coby Poker Run took place earlier today. ‘Team Coby’ is an anti-bullying and suicide awareness group. The group is named after Coby, a young child who committed suicide. Coby was a child who had the sweetest soul and could light up...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Shawnee Celebrates 150 Years

SHAWNEE, Ohio- Today we are out here in historic Shawnee where it’s turning 150 years old. There will be tourists looking at the Tecumseh theater as well as food vendors and much more. Historic Shawnee is home of the Tecumseh theater and many more hidden gems. The village was...
SHAWNEE, OH
WHIZ

28th Annual Frazeysburg Lions Club Car Show

FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio – Thirteen vehicles were on hand at the 28th Annual Frazeysburg Lions Club Car Show to help raise funds for a variety of needs within the community. Frazeysburg King Lion Kent Shay talked about the event and the ways the Lions Club supports the community. “I believe...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Confirms cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in White-Tailed Deer

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife say it has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, in white-tailed deer. EHD or “zombie deer” is a flu-like infection caused by biting midges. It causes a list of symptoms like loosing fear to humans, not eating, and drinking massive amounts of water. Deer that become infected could possibly only live for about 36-hours after symptoms set in. Humans and pets cannot be infected with EHD. EHD deaths will subside once the first frost comes around as it will kill the infection causing midges. There have been cases found in our area in Perry and Athens county.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Preschools#K12#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips#Pm Preschool#The Ohio Early Learning#Christian
WHIZ

Duncan Falls Fire Department Hosts 29th Annual Car Show

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio – The 29th Annual Antique Car Gathering took place in Duncan Falls Sunday. The show featured cars and trucks, food, and fun for the Duncan Falls community. The event is a fundraiser for the Wayne Township Fire Department and the fire chief Donald Alexander says that idea started nearly three 2 decades ago.
DUNCAN FALLS, OH
Your Radio Place

Sheetz is coming to New Concord

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
NEW CONCORD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 11, missing in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Terrianna Jones was last seen leaving her home in the Washington Street area at approximately 8:15 p.m. Terrianna has black hair and brown eyes; her hair is shorter than seen in the accompanying photo. She was […]
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police on scene of shooting near German Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene of a shooting near German Village. Officials said the incident is happening along Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, officials said. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old turns himself in for east Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police. On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound. Madison was taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio crash kills 1, 3 others injured including 2-year-old

A crash in Monroe County has taken the life of a 20-year-old. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 78 near milepost 32 in Salem Township, Monroe County. Troopers say a 2010 Chevrolet Colbat was traveling west on State Route 78 when the driver traveled left of center and […]
BARNESVILLE, OH

