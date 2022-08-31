Belleville News-Democrat wins 17 awards in annual Illinois Press Association contest
The Belleville News-Democrat won 17 awards in this year’s Illinois Press Association’s annual journalism excellence contest, including first place for coverage of education, sports during COVID-19 and spot news photography.
The awards were presented during the IPA’s annual convention in August.
The BND competes in the division that includes the state’s largest newsrooms for most IPA contest categories.
Reporter Megan Valley won first place in two categories: the Robert M. Cole Award for best school board coverage and COVID-19 sports coverage.
“Great explanations of school board elections and coverage of local issues,” a contest judge wrote about her article, “ There aren’t enough candidates filed to fill school board seats in St. Clair County . “
Her sports article, titled “ With Illinois high school hoops in COVID limbo, metro-east teams find games in St. Louis ,” was described as “thorough, thoughtful, and multi-dimensional piece on the impact of COVID on sports and the people involved.”
Photojournalist Derik Holtmann won first place for his spot news photo titled “Suspicious fire.” The image was of firefighters at a fire in rural Millstadt. IT did not include judge’s comments. Holtmann also won third place in the feature photo category in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors contest for his photo titled ``A Starr in the making.”
Other Belleville News-Democrat contest winners ( with excerpts from judge’s comments when included) are:
- 2nd place, Freedom of Information Award, Lexi Cortes, for using public records to take readers inside nursing homes during the pandemic.
- 2nd place, Business/Economic Reporting, Kelsey Landis, for her article, “ Most Illinoisans have some internet access, but many pay a fortune for dismal speeds .”
- 2nd place, COVID-19 News Coverage, Carolyn P. Smith and DeAsia Paige, for their article, Inmates say St. Clair County Jail is ‘full of COVID.’ Sheriff says he’s doing his best.
- 2nd place, Knight Chair Award for Best Investigative/Enterprise Reporting, Kelsey Landis, DeAsia Paige, Kavahn Mansouri, for their article “ Southwest IL senator works at a controversial utility. He won’t talk about what he does ” “An excellent example of serving as a watchdog of local and state government and good use of FOIA to reveal power group in the community,” the judge wrote
- 3rd place, Community Service category, Lexi Cortes, for accountability coverage of nursing home care in southwestern Illinois during the pandemic.
- 3rd place, Freedom of Information Award, DeAsia Paige, for her article “ A state senator, mayor’s family are on the payroll of southwest Illinois’ newest town .”
- 3rd place, Government Beat Reporting, Kelsey Landis, for a sampling of articles showing her coverage of the state affairs/politics beat. “A well-reported and well-researched series of stories that shows the reporter’s versatility in covering many topics taken up by the state legislature and U.S. Congress,” the judge noted in comments.
- 3rd place, Business/Economic Reporting, Kelsey Landis, for her article, “ Why all eyes on Marissa coal plant? Its closure could leave customers billions in debt .”
- Honorable mention, News Coverage-Single Story category, Teri Maddox, for her article “ Out-of-state victims help unravel 20 years of fraud and deception by Highland woman .”
- Honorable mention, Freedom of Information Award, Kelsey Landis, DeAsia Paige, Kavahn Mansouri, for their article “ Southwest IL senator works at a controversial utility. He won’t talk about what he does .”
- Honorable mention, Government Beat Reporting, Mike Koziatek, for a sampling of articles showing his coverage of the Belleville city government beat.
- Honorable mention, Feature Writing, DeAsia Paige, for her article, “ These Black women urban farmers work to bring fresh food to southwest IL communities .“ “Food desert. Good understanding of the issue and the women who are doing something about it,” the judge commented.
- Honorable mention, Video Journalism, Derik Holtmann, for his video “ Illinois Caverns, located southeast of St. Louis reopens to cave explorers and adventurer .”
- Honorable mention, Knight Chair Award for Best Investigative/Enterprise Reporting, Teri Maddox, for “ Out-of-state victims help unravel 20 years of fraud and deception by Highland woman .” “A fascinating and important recounting of a lengthy con game that took advantage of well-intentioned people. A cautionary tale for all,” the judge commented.
