Belleville, IL

Belleville News-Democrat wins 17 awards in annual Illinois Press Association contest

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 5 days ago

The Belleville News-Democrat won 17 awards in this year’s Illinois Press Association’s annual journalism excellence contest, including first place for coverage of education, sports during COVID-19 and spot news photography.

The awards were presented during the IPA’s annual convention in August.

The BND competes in the division that includes the state’s largest newsrooms for most IPA contest categories.

Reporter Megan Valley won first place in two categories: the Robert M. Cole Award for best school board coverage and COVID-19 sports coverage.

“Great explanations of school board elections and coverage of local issues,” a contest judge wrote about her article, “ There aren’t enough candidates filed to fill school board seats in St. Clair County . “

Her sports article, titled “ With Illinois high school hoops in COVID limbo, metro-east teams find games in St. Louis ,” was described as “thorough, thoughtful, and multi-dimensional piece on the impact of COVID on sports and the people involved.”

Photojournalist Derik Holtmann won first place for his spot news photo titled “Suspicious fire.” The image was of firefighters at a fire in rural Millstadt. IT did not include judge’s comments. Holtmann also won third place in the feature photo category in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors contest for his photo titled ``A Starr in the making.”

Other Belleville News-Democrat contest winners ( with excerpts from judge’s comments when included) are:

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

