Employees Are Sharing Secrets They Were Never Supposed To Find Out About Their Jobs And I Can't Stop Scrolling
"The factory I work at makes plastic bags for food packaging. After our breaks, we're supposed to wash our hands before returning to the production line in case we have residual food particles on our hands, especially peanuts and other allergens or meats, grease, and things that could contaminate the plastic bags. Probably 95% of the people working here don't wash their hands after breaks."
Woman Told To Dump Husband After Overhearing Him and Mom-in-Law on Vacation
The wife said she heard her spouse telling his mom: "I didn't want to bring her with me but what was I supposed to do?"
Man schedules his employees by calling them the night before their shift
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I worked for a man who didn't create and post a schedule for his employees to follow at the store he owned. Instead, he would wait until after the store closed at 10 p.m. Then he would have one of his other employees call the workers one by one to let them know what time to come in the following day.
Woman refuses to lend money to homeless parents after they lost $160,000
Should one help their parents no matter what the situation is?. Poor money management can decrease one’s mental health, causing depression and anxiety. Such people might experience debt, become prey to fraud, and have made money-related decisions without proper consultation.
Parents demand daughter pay $7000 for her brother's wedding
Usually, the bride’s and groom’s parents make the majority payment at a wedding. Nonetheless, the bride and the groom also contribute. According to a survey, the parents pay 52%, the couple pays 47%, and the couple’s loved ones contribute around 1%.
Dear Penny: My Husband Refuses to Pay for the Costs of Raising Our Kid
My husband makes at least twice as much money as I do and we both pay bills. He refuses to pay for anything for our child. Not school supplies, clothes, classes, or birthday and Christmas gifts. He will even avoid me when I try to talk to him about it.
Friend Warned Not to Let 'Blackmailing' Woman Who Owes Her $4.6K Move In
The Mumsnet user said they regretted telling their friend that they bought a house.
Man Refuses to 'Be a Father Anymore' After Admitting He is in Love with Sister-in-Law
Can a parent ever decide to just stop parenting altogether?. The decision to be a parent is a massive responsibility and is not one that should be taken lightly in any way. Having a baby will turn a person's entire world upside down.
I Am The Only Family Member Not Invited To A Wedding—What Should I Do?
"After hearing that everyone else in my family and extended family received a save the date, I honestly thought it was a mistake."
Bride Told To Pay for Her Own Wedding or Accept Mom's Guest List Demands
"Give the money back to her and invite who you want," one user said.
Stay-at-Home Mom Refuses to Work After Husband Takes Pay Cuts
What should a true partnership look like in a marriage?. It’s estimated that about 40% of marriages in the US end in divorce, and anyone who has ever been married can probably understand why.
I refused to give up my plane seat to a mum who wanted to sit with her kids – everybody is saying the same thing
A MAN told how he refused to move so a family could sit together on a flight - and everybody is saying the same thing. Taking to Reddit to share the flight fiasco, a man said he was "berated" for remaining in his seat on a long-haul flight. Questioning whether...
Woman Praised for Telling Adopted Son Why Biological Parents Gave Him Up
The boy's biological parents did not want him as having a child in a wheelchair did not fit in with their "image of a dream family."
Store owner forces employees to sign document sacrificing all breaks: 'I prefer to eat and drink at my station instead'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. In my early twenties, I worked at a busy liquor store. The store owner ruled with an iron fist. He immediately fired anyone who disagreed with him or failed to follow his stringent rules.
Woman Refuses to Add Husband to House Title
Marriage can be a weird sort of relationship dynamic, which is exactly why many couples struggle throughout the years and may even choose to divorce down the line. But one of the elements that commonly causes the most strife between married couples is finances. Money is one of the leading causes of arguments in relationships, and if a couple has very different philosophies when it comes to money management, they may find themselves struggling quite a bit.
My husband and I learned to stop interrupting each other. We fight less now.
The author says that when she and her husband decided to stop interrupting each other, they communicated better and had fewer fights.
Here's How Much An Engagement Ring Really Costs
If you are in a long-term relationship and have discussed the possibility of marriage, you are probably guilty of doing a few searches on engagement rings or checking out the left hand of your married friends and coworkers more often than you'd like to admit. If you are the one doing the proposing, the idea of an engagement ring may scare you: how do you find the right one and how much are you going to have to shell out for it?
With $2,400 on the Line, Could You Stay Off Your Phone for 24 Hours?
Chances are, if you’re like most Americans, you do. Americans spend an average of six hours per day looking at their smartphone and check their phone an average of five times per hour, according to Reviews.org. Most people, 71%, check their phones within 10 minutes of waking up. Those...
