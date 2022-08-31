ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, OH

20-Year-Old Ohio Man Expected to Recover After Being Stung 20,000 Times by Bees, Family Says

An Ohio man is expected to recover after being stung approximately 20,000 times by bees and ingesting about 30 of them while cutting tree branches last week, his family said. The incident occurred when Austin Bellamy, 20, climbed a tree Friday morning to help a friend trim its branches before he accidentally cut into a nest full of African killer bees, his mother Shawna Carter wrote on a GoFundMe page established to help with his medical expenses.
US man on ventilator after suffering thousands of bee stings

A young man in the US state of Ohio is on life support after being stung by bees thousands of times, according to his family and local media. On Friday, Bellamy was trimming lemon tree branches when he inadvertently cut into a hive of African killer bees and was stung more than 20,000 times, according to Carter's fundraiser statement.
