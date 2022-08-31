Read full article on original website
20-Year-Old Ohio Man Expected to Recover After Being Stung 20,000 Times by Bees, Family Says
An Ohio man is expected to recover after being stung approximately 20,000 times by bees and ingesting about 30 of them while cutting tree branches last week, his family said. The incident occurred when Austin Bellamy, 20, climbed a tree Friday morning to help a friend trim its branches before he accidentally cut into a nest full of African killer bees, his mother Shawna Carter wrote on a GoFundMe page established to help with his medical expenses.
Ohio man who suffered 20,000 bee stings and ingested 30 bees wakes up from coma, family says
An Ohio man is expected to recover after a swarm of about 20,000 bees stung him while he was cutting tree branches, according to information from his family and first responders. Austin Bellamy, 20, climbed a lemon tree on Aug. 27 to help a friend trim its branches before he...
US man on ventilator after suffering thousands of bee stings
A young man in the US state of Ohio is on life support after being stung by bees thousands of times, according to his family and local media. On Friday, Bellamy was trimming lemon tree branches when he inadvertently cut into a hive of African killer bees and was stung more than 20,000 times, according to Carter's fundraiser statement.
Baby Girl Is The 'Only One In The World' Born With Rare Genetic Mutation
A baby girl born in Las Vegas was diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation with no treatment or cure. Josette Gentile told KVVU that her daughter Isla is the only person in the world known to have a specific mutation to her FDXR gene. "One of her genes has two...
Dog owners are warned to ‘keep your dogs at home’ after dozens – mostly puppies – die of a mystery illness that has left vets puzzled
A mystery illness is killing dozens of dogs across the US, mostly of them under the age of two. The illness, concentrated in Otsego County in northern Michigan, has killed at least 20 dogs in the US. The disease particularly affects puppies, causing bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Dogs die within...
Coughing Woman, 29, Prescribed Cough Syrup By Doctors Who Thought She Had ‘A Simple Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A woman sales manager had a persistent cough and was prescribed cough syrup and antibiotics; it later turned out to be lung cancer. Her symptoms included cough, swollen neck, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer deaths...
A toddler was playing with bubbles in the backyard. Then he spotted something unusual
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
Disabled Woman With Mold Growing On Her Body Dies Of Neglect, 3 Children Arrested
A disabled mother living in unsanitary conditions in Texas passed away after she was neglected to the point of having mold growing on parts of her body. The victim's three adult children were arrested and are currently facing charges. Patricia Martinez, 57, died Saturday afternoon in a hospital in San...
Woman attacked by charging bear while fixing the lid on her hot tub
A Colorado woman said she was attacked by a charging bear on Wednesday while attempting to fix the lid on her hot tub, according to state officials. The 2 a.m. attack sent the woman to a hospital with a severe laceration and multiple scratches. The attack occurred in New Castle, about three hours west of Denver, after the woman saw that the lid on her hot tub in her backyard was partially removed and went outside to fix it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement. She said a bear then charged and swiped at her, "severely lacerating" her arm before...
Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease
A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
Parents of baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead lose court fight
A High Court has ruled against the parents of a terminally ill baby who attempted to breathe after being declared brain stem dead by doctors. The boy, who is four months old, is being treated at a London hospital trust, where his parents came into dispute with medics about his life support, ITV News reports.
Her 17-year-old daughter was declared dead. Despite hospital objections, she believes she was alive
An Indianapolis woman whose 17-year-old daughter suffered a severe allergy and asthma attack at work and was pronounced brain dead days later was faced with a harrowing predicament: let the hospital remove her daughter from life support or block it and find another facility willing to take her before then.
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
Texas woman poisoned by napkin after restaurant birthday dinner: 'I couldn't breathe'
A woman in Houston says she was sent to the hospital after touching a napkin on her car door that was apparently poisoned. Erin Mims was at a Houston restaurant celebrating her birthday on Tuesday afternoon with her husband, but when the couple went back to get in their car, a napkin was on the door, according to FOX 26.
Poopy lettuce at Wendy’s still prime suspect in outbreak that just doubled
A multistate outbreak of E. coli O157 infections linked to romaine lettuce on Wendy's burgers has more than doubled since last week, according to an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The case count now stands at 84 and spans four states: Indiana (6), Michigan (53), Ohio...
Texas Hog Hunter Drops Massive Boar on Nighttime Stalk
A hog hunter in North Texas killed the biggest pig he’s ever seen from a cornfield not far from the Oklahoma border. It took Dakota Landers two attempts and a little help from his friends, but he eventually dropped the 350-pound boar under the cover of darkness on Aug. 18.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Video Shows Fox Infected With Rabies Attacking Woman
A fox who later tested positive for rabies was seen on video wandering up to a woman before viciously attacking her in her front yard in Upstate New York. The woman, who was talking to someone on the phone when the fox approached her, was seen on the video kicking and fending off the deranged animal as it latched onto her leg and then onto her chest. A man, later identified as the victim’s neighbor, is seen running up with a stick and is able to scare off the fox. Ed Russo, a meteorologist at CBS Harrisburg affiliate WHP-TV, shared the video on social media before ultimately removing it. He identified the woman in the video as his cousin and said the attack occurred on July 25.
