POTUS

My name is Zeul
5d ago

“Look at my Rug!! My Big Beautiful Rug!! They Threw Papers all over it!! Hey Esmeralda.. Maria..Come clean these dirty papers off my clean Rug!! Damn FBI!! Hey Jared Speed Dial all One Thousand of my Lawyers!! The FBI is gonna pay for this”!!

Fact-check dat
5d ago

Lock him up ! This narcissistic idiot has to go ! What the hell is wrong with that man ? He is unbelievable

Fact-check dat
5d ago

What a freaking idiot , My question is what was he planning on doing with these documents ? 😡

Reply(16)
11
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
The Atlantic

Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This

Ever since the U.S. Senate failed to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection and disqualify him from running for president again, a lot of people, myself included, have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy. Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk.
POTUS
Business Insider

Michael Cohen says Trump may have already given away top-secret information from documents he brought around the world

Michael Cohen believes Trump may have given away classified information while traveling. The Washington Post had reported that Trump would take unorganized boxes of documents overseas. Cohen posited that Trump likely took the documents with him for "nefarious reasons." Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer for 12 years,...
POTUS
Business Insider

Former White House press secretary says Trump's changing of his messaging of Mar-a-Lago raid shows that he's nervous: 'It's very telling'

Earlier this month, the FBI seized classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump has changed his messaging and defense to the raid several times. Stephanie Grisham told CNN the switch in messages, shows that Trump is nervous. Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said former President Donald Trump's...
POTUS
