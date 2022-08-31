Read full article on original website
Harry Styles' 'Cringe' Quote on Films Goes Viral Amid Chris Pine Spit Rumor
"I thought this was a joke," one person wrote via Twitter.
Adele Fans Think She Has Married Rich Paul After Spotting Clue
Adele's eagle-eyed fans spotted a clue during the megastar's Emmy win celebration at her home in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Meghan 'Diva' Moment Slammed by Joan Collins: 'Supposed to Be a Compliment'
Collins weighed in on Meghan's recent "diva" drama resulting from her "Archetypes" podcast, saying "Do we need to give any of them more oxygen?"
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Megyn Kelly 'Gagging on the Narcissism' of Meghan Markle's 'Diva' Podcast
Megyn Kelly mocked Meghan Markle for not being able to "understand why anyone would think she's a diva," adding: "Let me count the ways."
Man Cheered for 'Embarrassing' His Sister-in-Law at Her Wedding
"She and I don't have much of a relationship outside of your usual pleasantries, and I don't feel comfortable with her holding my son," said the man.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Lisa Kudrow Praised After Spencer Pratt Calls Her 'Worst Human'
Even "RHONY" star Bethenny Frankel weighed in on the drama, describing a "crazy experience" with Kudrow on her podcast.
Mystery Woman May Have Conclusive Footage of Harry Styles Chris Pine 'Spit'
The internet has been rocked by footage showing Styles allegedly "spitting" on "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Pine.
Did Harry Styles 'Spit' on Chris Pine? 'Don't Worry Darling' Cast Drama
The internet is dissecting a clip which some people think shows Harry Styles "spitting" on Chris Pine at "Don't Worry Darling's" premiere at Venice Film Festival.
Woman Sneaking Off When Fiance Told Her to Buy His Friends Dinner Cheered
The woman's fiance has been making her pay for everything after she got a 30 percent pay rise at work.
Florence Pugh's Stylist Makes Subtle Jab at Olivia Wilde Amid Rumored Feud
"Don't Worry Darling" has been embroiled in controversy amid Olivia Wilde's rumored feud with Florence Pugh.
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
Parents Blasted for Bringing Kids to 'Grown-Up' Dinner Party: 'Awkward'
A mom with teenage children has been supported for wanting an adult-only evening, when friends teens turn up unexpectedly.
Legendary Singer Bryan Ferry on Songwriting and His New Book 'Lyrics'
The British vocalist has published a compendium of his lyrics for Roxy Music and his solo work spanning 50 years.
Britney Spears Condemns Son's 'Hateful' Behavior: Full Transcript
The pop star addressed Jayden James in an audio statement and said she needs "unconditional love and support" from him.
Elon Musk Blasts How Men Are Portrayed in New 'Lord of the Rings' Series
"Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both," Musk tweeted of "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power."
'Claim to Fame': Lark on 'Tension' Between Co-Stars and 'Deceitful' Tactics
"Claim to Fame" contestant Lark, who is Cindy Crawford's niece, has made it to the final two episodes of Season 1 of the ABC series.
Watch: Hilarious Moment 6-Year-Old Belts Out 'Let It Go' During Quiet Flight
Young Amaya was watching the Disney flick with headphones and began singing her heart out to the hit song, giving an impromptu performance to other passengers.
