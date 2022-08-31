ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hal Walker
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Meghan Trainor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#American Music Awards#Television#Kissed#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
956M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy