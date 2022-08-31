LATEST: Kirby Smart Provides Update on Kendall Milton Prior to Oregon

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart Provides Update on Kendall Milton Prior to Oregon

By Brooks Austin
 5 days ago

The University of Georgia is already down one scholarship running back for the remainder of the 2022 football season, with freshman Andrew Paul having suffered a torn ACL during fall camp.

Now, just days before they are set to take on the Oregon Ducks in the Chic-Fil-A Kickoff game inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kirby Smart has provided a new update on one of his star running backs, Kendall Milton.

Smart told reporters Wednesday that he felt really good about where Milton's progress was. Milton suffered a hamstring "tweak" per Kirby Smart during fall camp and has returned to full action. Smart indicated that Milton had "reached some good numbers on the GPS" and reiterated that he felt Milton was "in good shape"

Despite a few soft tissue injuries here and there and the loss of Arian Smith for a large portion of the season, this Georgia Football team enters their first contest a relatively healthy football club.

Georgia Football Injury Report 8/31/2022

  • Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full participation status following a minor hamstring tweak.
  • Kamari Lassiter, DB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Lassiter has been slightly hampered by a hamstring, though is a full participant.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (TOE) IN - Ratledge has been battling a turf toe flare up, he's been practicing, however.
  • Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
  • Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) IN - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage on 8/20
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. 8/18
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) IN- Smart said during his press conference Saturday (8/20) that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp. Smart provided an update on 8/29, he's back in action.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

DawgsDaily

WATCH: Kirby Smart Puts a Bow on Oregon, Previews Samford

The University of Georgia is fresh off a 46-point victory over the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Head coach Kirby Smart has concluded his weekly press conference.  The one overarching theme this week as Georgia takes on an FCS opponent in the Samford Bulldogs?  "Standard don't ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Grade Report: Dawgs Defense Shows No Signs of Regression

The offseason talk about what Georgia lost from last year's defense helped the program to its first national title in over 40 years. 8 players from last year's team made up for over half the number of Bulldogs selected in the NFL Draft. Everyone seemed to glance over what Georgia was returning and ...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks

The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
ATHENS, GA
Person
Andrew Paul
Person
Kirby Smart
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Chris Smith Leaves Contest with Injury

Georgia safety Christopher Smith has exited the game with an apparent shoulder injury after making a miraculous break-up on what would have been Oregon's first and only explosive play of the football game.  Smith was quickly replaced by Dan Jackson alongside Malaki Starks at safety.  We ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video

It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fan Fight At College Football Game On Saturday

It feels like we've gotten an inordinate amount of fan fights in 2022. Fans at the Oregon-Georgia game added to the list yesterday. Old Row Sports shared video of a pretty nasty fan melee on one of the concours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Punches were thrown, and there was some tussling going on as well.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Mariah Parker on Decision to Step Down from ACC Commission

After announcing their resignation on Twitter Monday, former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker reveals some of the factors leading to their decision. Parker says they never stopped their work as a community organizer even while on the commission and they feel community organizing is where they can have the most impact.
ATHENS, GA
