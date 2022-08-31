LATEST: Kirby Smart Provides Update on Kendall Milton Prior to Oregon

The University of Georgia is already down one scholarship running back for the remainder of the 2022 football season, with freshman Andrew Paul having suffered a torn ACL during fall camp.

Now, just days before they are set to take on the Oregon Ducks in the Chic-Fil-A Kickoff game inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kirby Smart has provided a new update on one of his star running backs, Kendall Milton.

Smart told reporters Wednesday that he felt really good about where Milton's progress was. Milton suffered a hamstring "tweak" per Kirby Smart during fall camp and has returned to full action. Smart indicated that Milton had "reached some good numbers on the GPS" and reiterated that he felt Milton was "in good shape"

Despite a few soft tissue injuries here and there and the loss of Arian Smith for a large portion of the season, this Georgia Football team enters their first contest a relatively healthy football club.

Georgia Football Injury Report 8/31/2022

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full participation status following a minor hamstring tweak.

Kamari Lassiter, DB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Lassiter has been slightly hampered by a hamstring, though is a full participant.

Tate Ratledge, OL (TOE) IN - Ratledge has been battling a turf toe flare up, he's been practicing, however.

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) IN - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage on 8/20

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. 8/18

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) IN- Smart said during his press conference Saturday (8/20) that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp. Smart provided an update on 8/29, he's back in action.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

