Sell the Rip

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Wall Street's lurch into the red late on Friday sets a negative tone for the open in Asia on Monday, a stark reminder that investors are still far more inclined to sell into pockets of strength in riskier assets right now than push them higher.
STOCKS
Explainer-Why Russia Drives European and British Gas Prices

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia on Friday scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, saying it had discovered a fault during maintenance, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel for winter. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline which transports gas from Russia to Germany was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OPEC+ to Weigh Rollover or Small Cut at Monday Meeting, Sources Say

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ is likely to keep oil output quotas unchanged for October at a meeting on Monday, five OPEC+ sources said, although some sources would not rule out a small production cut to bolster prices that have slid due to fears of an economic slowdown. The Organization of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Germany's Gas Situation Is Tense and Could Worsen, Regulator Says

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country's network regulator said after Russia's Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zelenskiy Discusses Urgent Aid, Russia Sanctions With EU Chief

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had called on the EU to urgently allocate its next round of aid to Ukraine and pressed for a new wave of sanctions on Russia in a phone call with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. "Discussed the allocation...
POLITICS
Energy War as West Caps Russian Oil Price, Moscow Keeps Gas Pipe Shut

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Rich countries agreed on Friday to try to cap the global price of Russian oil, while Russia delayed the re-opening of its main gas pipeline to Germany, as both sides raised the stakes in an energy war between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. Russia's state-controlled energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ransomware Group BlackCat Behind Italy's GSE Hacking, Researchers Say

STOCKHOLM/MILAN (Reuters) - Hacking group BlackCat was behind a recent attack on Italy's state-owned energy services firm GSE, stole a massive amount of data and threatened to publish if their demands were not met, according to security researchers and documents seen by Reuters. In a ransomware attack, hackers steal data...
PUBLIC SAFETY

