China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Ukrainian Forces Fool Russians Into Wasting Missiles on Fake U.S. Rocket Systems
Ukraine is tricking Russian forces into wasting its expensive long-range missiles on blowing up dummy replicas of U.S. rocket systems, The Washington Post reports. The decoys are designed to be indistinguishable from real High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) when spotted from the air by Russian drones. It’s thought the dummy targets may partially explain apparently exaggerated Russian claims of damage inflicted on the U.S.-supplied weapons systems in Ukraine. “They’ve claimed to have hit more HIMARS than we have even sent,” one unnamed American diplomat told the Post. The fake rocket trucks are one of asymmetric warfare tactics being used by Ukrainian forces to resist Vladimir Putin’s invasion. In recent weeks, Kyiv loyalists have also assassinated suspected Russian collaborators, destroyed power and transport links in occupied territory, and spectacularly blown up Russian ammunition dumps.
International Business Times
Russian Bombers Crossed Into Belarus Airspace, Fired Five Rockets Into Ukraine: Report
As Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukraine, a report from a Belarusian monitoring agency has claimed that at least five rockets that pummeled Ukraine on Sunday came from Belarusian territory. According to Belaruski Hajun, an independent military monitoring media outlet, the missiles were launched between 7:29 and 7:39...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Humiliating moment Russian troops ‘flee the frontline’ as Ukraine vows to drive them back to the border
THIS is the humiliating moment Russian troops are recorded fleeing the frontline inside their trenches as Ukraine vowed to push them back to the border. The footage - which will be hugely embarrassing to Russian leader Vladimir Putin - comes as Ukrainian defenders launched their much-anticipated counterattack in occupied Kherson overnight.
Russia is trying to sell other countries the new 'cutting-edge' tank that Moscow itself apparently doesn't really want to buy
Russia's state-run arms maker is marketing the new T-14 Armata tank for export. The T-14 is considered highly advanced, with features said to match or exceed those of NATO's tanks. But Moscow has reduced its own purchases of Armatas, raising doubt about its ability to build them. Russia wants other...
Washington Examiner
As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say
A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
Russia Charges Its Own Soldiers With 'Discrediting' the Army
Russia passed a law in March imposing jail terms of up to 15 years for intentionally spreading "fake" news about its army.
Daily Beast
Revealed: Putin’s New Deadline for a Major Victory in Ukraine
Russia’s forces are working to regroup again and charge after the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to a report from a top Ukrainian official serving in the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered Russian...
Nearly 160 Russian Troops Killed in 220 Missile, Artillery Attacks: Ukraine
Ukraine officials said that the southern counteroffensive "remains difficult" but was being "controlled by" the Ukrainian military.
Business Insider
For Putin and Russia, the mercenaries of the Wagner Group could be a recipe for disaster
In the Bavarian town of Rain am Lech, a statue in the market square serves as a reminder of more tumultuous times. It depicts Johann Tserclaes, the count of Tilly, who helped lead the armies of the German Emperor Ferdinand II against Protestant challengers during the first decade of the Thirty Years' War.
Royal Navy shadows Russian warships off Ireland which are 'making a point to Britain' in 'concerning' sign of Putin's increased aggression
The Royal Navy is shadowing Russian warships off the south coast of Ireland which are 'making a point to Britain' in a 'concerning' sign of Putin's increased aggression. According to navy sources, the group of Russian ships are believed to have been supporting the war in Ukraine. They are led...
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin-appointed Kherson leader reportedly flees to Russia; first grain ship docks in Africa – as it happened
Deputy head of Russian-backed administration reportedly leaves Ukraine amid counterattack; first shipment of grain arrives in Djibouti
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
Russian Anarchists Are Sabotaging Railways to Stop Putin’s War on Ukraine
In late June, a group of anarchists donned camouflage, covered their faces, and snuck out into a forest about 60 miles northeast of Moscow with a lofty goal: to sabotage Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by physically disabling railways used to supply weapons to the Russian military. The group selected...
Russia Loses 25 Tanks, 37 Armored Vehicles in a Single Day: Ukraine
The Ukrainian armed forces said that most of the Russian losses were towards Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih.
Russian Soldiers Blown Up by Own Mines Responding to Fake Call: Official
"The result is one occupier minus a leg and a hospital in Donetsk. One occupier sings with Kobzon," a Mariupol official said.
