Energy Industry

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainian Forces Fool Russians Into Wasting Missiles on Fake U.S. Rocket Systems

Ukraine is tricking Russian forces into wasting its expensive long-range missiles on blowing up dummy replicas of U.S. rocket systems, The Washington Post reports. The decoys are designed to be indistinguishable from real High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) when spotted from the air by Russian drones. It’s thought the dummy targets may partially explain apparently exaggerated Russian claims of damage inflicted on the U.S.-supplied weapons systems in Ukraine. “They’ve claimed to have hit more HIMARS than we have even sent,” one unnamed American diplomat told the Post. The fake rocket trucks are one of asymmetric warfare tactics being used by Ukrainian forces to resist Vladimir Putin’s invasion. In recent weeks, Kyiv loyalists have also assassinated suspected Russian collaborators, destroyed power and transport links in occupied territory, and spectacularly blown up Russian ammunition dumps.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russian Bombers Crossed Into Belarus Airspace, Fired Five Rockets Into Ukraine: Report

As Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukraine, a report from a Belarusian monitoring agency has claimed that at least five rockets that pummeled Ukraine on Sunday came from Belarusian territory. According to Belaruski Hajun, an independent military monitoring media outlet, the missiles were launched between 7:29 and 7:39...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Revealed: Putin’s New Deadline for a Major Victory in Ukraine

Russia’s forces are working to regroup again and charge after the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to a report from a top Ukrainian official serving in the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered Russian...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE

