foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection
Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
CDC panel recommends Pfizer's updated COVID-19 boosters for ages 12 and older
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A panel of U.S. health advisers voted to recommend Pfizer's updated COVID-19 boosters that target the newest omicron strains for people 12 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to adopt the recommendation, the last step before shots can begin. The panel will...
FDA set to authorize updated COVID-19 booster shots for newer Omicron strains without completed human tests: Agency will assess new jabs based on mice research and older vaccines
New COVID-19 booster shots are set to be authorized this week by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will be available to most Americans before human testing has even been completed. The shots have been modified to target the latest Omicron variant, but won't have finished testing in humans...
FDA authorizes Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech omicron-specific boosters
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's updated COVID-19 booster vaccines that target the highly contagious omicron variant as the federal government prepares to roll out the boosters in the coming weeks.
Popculture
Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
US News and World Report
U.N. Says China May Have Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang
GENEVA (Reuters) -China's "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, the outgoing U.N. human rights chief said in a long-awaited report on Wednesday. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who some diplomats and rights groups have criticized...
Popculture
Salad Kits Hit With Recall in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall related to its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The recall was sparked by the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit's dressing packet may contain contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Fast Company
You can now sign up for an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster
The updated COVID-19 vaccine, designed to target the omicron variant of the virus, is now starting to roll out at pharmacies nationwide. If you got your last dose of the vaccine at least two months ago, you’re likely eligible to sign up for another shot, though many doctors recommend waiting four to six months after immunization or infection to get the strongest response from your immune system.
CDC panel recommends new booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants
The CDC's independent vaccine committee on Thursday recommended new booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
FDA authorizes updated COVID boosters adapted for Omicron
The Biden administration's planned fall COVID-19 booster campaign cleared a key regulatory hurdle, after the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday it has authorized updated shots adapted for the Omicron variant of the virus for Americans as young as 12 years old. People could get the new booster as little as 2 months after their last shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna's new shots are authorized for Americans as young as 18. Pfizer and BioNTech's can be given down to age 12.Boosters from the original formulation are no longer authorized for use in Americans who are eligible to get the new booster...
srnnews.com
U.S. CDC backs use of redesigned Omicron COVID boosters
(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the use of redesigned COVID-19 booster shots for people aged 12 years and older to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus. The green light for the use of redesigned Omicron COVID...
L.A. Weekly
New Boosters That Target Omicron Variant Will Be Rolled Out In L.A.
Los Angeles County will administer newly authorized “bivalent boosters” that specifically target the omicron variant, starting Wednesday, September 7. The restructured bivalent (containing two different non-live SARS-CoV-2 strands) produced by both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday and were then recommended by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel on Thursday afternoon.
foodsafetynews.com
Ready-to-eat chicken products recalled after testing finds Listeria
Connoisseur’s Kitchen, a Surrey, British Columbia establishment, is recalling 880 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken entree products because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The problem was discovered when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified...
Ars Technica
FDA authorizes BA.4/5-targeting COVID boosters from Moderna and Pfizer
As expected, the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized second-generation COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. The newly authorized boosters are bivalent, targeting both the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the BA.4/5 omicron subvariants, which share the same spike protein and are currently the dominant variants circulating. The new...
CDC signs off on updated Covid-19 boosters
(CNN) — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, signed off Thursday on the recommendation of the agency's independent vaccine advisers in favor of updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13 to 1...
U.S. authorizes updated COVID-19 boosters targeting newest variants
The new U.S. boosters are combination shots, with half the original vaccine recipe and half protection against the most contagious Omicron versions.
US News and World Report
CDC Advisers to Decide on Omicron-Retooled Boosters on Sept 1
(Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet on Thursday to vote on whether to recommend the use of two COVID-19 vaccine boosters tailored against the Omicron variant. A recommendation in favor of the modified vaccines by Pfizer Inc and its German partner...
