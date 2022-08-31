ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Tebow invests in expansion USL team in Jacksonville

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

Tim Tebow has been announced as co-owner of an expansion USL Championship franchise in Jacksonville, which is aiming to begin play in 2025.

The former University of Florida star joined lead investor Ricky Caplin, with the club set to feature men’s and women’s professional soccer as well as a youth academy.

The club would be Jacksonville’s first soccer franchise in a fully professional league since 2017.

“This is a fantastic and exciting development for our community here on the First Coast,” Tebow said in a release . “I’m thrilled to be part of the new ownership group that seeks to bring some incredible pro teams and world-class facilities to our area that will be accessible to the whole community.”

The club’s 2025 kickoff date is, according to the release, “contingent on securing a home venue on the First Coast for the club.”

Tebow played three seasons in the NFL from 2010 to 2012, before he switched to baseball and spent three years in the New York Mets farm system between 2016 and 2019.

The 35-year-old attempted an NFL comeback last year as a tight end, but was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars in training camp.

