Car crashed into O’Fallon sporting good store, suspects try to open gun case, police say

A stolen car carrying multiple people crashed through the front doors of Academy Sports in O’Fallon early Wednesday morning. Those inside tried unsuccessfully to break open the store’s gun cases before fleeing, according to police.

The O’Fallon Police Department has been investigating the scene and video surveillance footage since it received notification that a burglar alarm was sounding at the business around 4:30 a.m., the department stated in a news release.

Across the Mississippi River, St. Peters Police are also investigating at an Academy Sports after people drove a car through the front doors and attempted to shoot through the glass of a gun case, according to St. Louis media reports. O’Fallon Police said they are aware of that incident.

Police in both towns say the suspects used stolen cars.

In O’Fallon, police released information about another car stolen in the area that they believe is related to the crime. As of about 9 a.m., a red over gray 2012 Kia Optima with Illinois registration Q598918 was still missing. It was stolen about two blocks away from Academy Sports, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact O’Fallon Police Det. Nick Schimdt at 618-624-4545.