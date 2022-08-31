Read full article on original website
Security finds concertgoer shot in parking lot
HOUSTON - Authorities say that witnesses within the area didn't see an altercation before the fatal shooting occurred. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night at the Arena Theatre on Houston's Southwest side. According to the Houston Police Department, several security agencies and off-duty police officers patrolled the area....
No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families
SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
TxDOT launches 'Be Safe and Drive Smart' to reduce pedestrian and bicyclists accidents
TxDOT is reminding you to “Be Safe and Drive Smart" as they launch a safety campaign. They want to cut down on the number of accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists. They say drivers should be on the lookout and should stop and yield to them at crosswalks. They also encourage pedestrians and cyclists to obey traffic and crosswalk signals and wear reflective clothes or lights on bikes at night.
Restaurant workers rally at Texas Capitol for better working conditions
On this Labor Day, a rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol for union solidarity. Organizers say they're fighting for better working conditions for central Texas laborers. “Restaurant industry is really under-organized and so most restaurant workers just kind of have to suffer through really bad working conditions. You know, the ac in the kitchens at all of our stores has been broken consistently year after year, every summer, and people get sick from the heat," said Leah Melzter, of restaurant workers united.
Texas ranks among the best states for remote work in the US, according to study
SAN ANTONIO - If you like working from home, Texas is one of the best places in the U.S. to do so, according to a study from SysAid. The study showed that Austin/Round Rock/Georgetown and Rockport, Texas were among the top 30 metro and micropolitan areas in the country with the highest rates for remote workers aged 16+.
Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O'Rourke over police funding
"Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O’Rourke over police funding" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Gov. Greg Abbott is launching an...
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
UTSA falls to Houston in triple overtime
SAN ANTONIO - Over 36,000 screaming fans showed up at the Alamodome Saturday and they got their money's worth. UTSA and Houston went down to the wire, and then some in a triple overtime thriller. The fans drew the praise of the national tv broadcast who continuously referred to the...
PHOTO GALLERY: UTSA tailgating party
SAN ANTONIO - Game day is finally here! UTSA Roadrunners fans and alumni are showing their orange and blue pride at the Alamodome. The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Houston Cougars in their season opener.
