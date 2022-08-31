On this Labor Day, a rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol for union solidarity. Organizers say they're fighting for better working conditions for central Texas laborers. “Restaurant industry is really under-organized and so most restaurant workers just kind of have to suffer through really bad working conditions. You know, the ac in the kitchens at all of our stores has been broken consistently year after year, every summer, and people get sick from the heat," said Leah Melzter, of restaurant workers united.

