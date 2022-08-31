Read full article on original website
Related
Manslaughter charge filed against 17-year-old after allegedly shooting friend in NW Harris Co.
Deputies are revealing the name of a teenager who died inside his friend's northwest Harris County home, as well as two others now charged in the killing.
fox26houston.com
Teen shot in northwest Harris County dies at hospital, victim identified
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A teen is dead after being shot in northwest Harris County on Monday morning. Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 4300 block of Steubner Hill Dr. around 8:35 a.m. The deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old Black male in...
fox26houston.com
Argument between woman's boyfriend, ex-husband ends in shooting: HCSO
A man was shot during an argument with his ex-wife’s boyfriend outside a home in east Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around midnight early Tuesday morning in the 14400 block of Bandera Street. The sheriff’s office says a man was outside his ex-wife’s...
fox26houston.com
$300K bond for teen accused of leading police on chase that ended in deadly crash
WEBSTER, Texas - Bond was set at $300,000 for a teen accused of leading Webster police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash. Christopher Romero, 17, is charged with felony murder. Authorities identified the man who died in the early Sunday morning crash as Ronaldo Del Real Gonzalez.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 people performing witchcraft, officials say
The man who waved down officers and admitted killing people reportedly did it because they were "practicing witchcraft."
fox26houston.com
Suspected drunk driver accused of killing teen in Galveston didn't serve one year of 3-year sentence for DWI
GALVESTON, Texas - 28-year-old Keith Brazier had only been a free man from prison for a few hours when police say he killed 14-year-old Mason Nelson while driving drunk last Friday in Galveston. "We have a 14-year-old that died, because this guy, was because this guy was let out of...
fox26houston.com
Man dies in shooting after altercation outside Houston convenience store: HPD
HOUSTON - Surveillance video shows two men in an altercation before a deadly shooting outside a Houston convenience store, police say. The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of N Main Street. According to police, video shows the men two men getting into an altercation...
KHOU
Suspect identified in double murder in north Houston
Nathan Miller has been charged with capital murder and his bond was denied. He's due back in court on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLUM GROVE HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS A 16-YEAR-OLD
Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have identified the female shooting victim in this case to be a 16-year-old juvenile, therefore the name will not be released. Her family has been notified and the investigation continues to locate the person or persons responsible. Once again, Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to this murder case to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Any caller to the Crime Stopper organization who provides a “tip” leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible may receive a cash reward and the caller’s identity will remain anonymous.
fox26houston.com
Head-on crash kills 1 in NW Houston, police investigating
HOUSTON - One man is dead, and another woman is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon. According to Houston police, the crash occurred on the 2300 block of Brittmore Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they located...
fox26houston.com
Police investigating after 3-year-old shot in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an overnight shooting Sunday in southwest Houston, where a 3-year-old girl was hospitalized. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Dr. a little before midnight for reports of a toddler shot. Responding officers detained a vehicle trying to leave the scene, and the driver is believed to be a person of interest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Suspect in deadly Galveston crash released from prison on previous DWI charge hours before
GALVESTON, Texas - The suspect in a deadly crash in Galveston on Friday evening was released from prison hours before after he was granted parole on a previous DWI conviction. A small memorial lies at the scene on Avenue O and 41st Street. Galveston police were dispatched to the area around 6 p.m. for a vehicle crash involving a Jeep and a Toyota SUV.
HPD: Suspected CVS robbers crash into SE Houston creek, arrested after hour-long police chase
HPD said the robbery suspects led them on an hour-long chase across the city and threw guns and money out the window along a freeway.
Innocent driver killed during police chase after suspect crashes stolen car in Pasadena: Webster PD
Officers said the 17-year-old suspect refused to stop and crashed into three other vehicles on the Beltway feeder at Spencer Highway.
KHOU
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
fox26houston.com
2 critically injured in crash involving motorcycle on Tomball Parkway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after a crash caused a portion of Tomball Parkway to be closed on Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on the 11800 block of Tomball Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Hyundai...
Indigo Garza murder: 20-year-old killed in retaliation over robbery during drug deal, filing reads
A day after Indigo Garza's mother spoke to ABC13, police revealed the main players accused in the young woman's death more than six months ago.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS ON FM 1488
Multiple agencies have concluded a pursuit of theft suspects. Two are in custody at FM 1488 and Carriage Hills.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after being shot outside of after-hours bar in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man is dead after deputies said he was shot in the parking lot of an after-hours bar in north Harris County Friday. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Road. Deputies said when they...
Comments / 0