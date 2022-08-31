ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Argument between woman's boyfriend, ex-husband ends in shooting: HCSO

A man was shot during an argument with his ex-wife’s boyfriend outside a home in east Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around midnight early Tuesday morning in the 14400 block of Bandera Street. The sheriff’s office says a man was outside his ex-wife’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PLUM GROVE HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS A 16-YEAR-OLD

Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have identified the female shooting victim in this case to be a 16-year-old juvenile, therefore the name will not be released. Her family has been notified and the investigation continues to locate the person or persons responsible. Once again, Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to this murder case to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Any caller to the Crime Stopper organization who provides a “tip” leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible may receive a cash reward and the caller’s identity will remain anonymous.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Head-on crash kills 1 in NW Houston, police investigating

HOUSTON - One man is dead, and another woman is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon. According to Houston police, the crash occurred on the 2300 block of Brittmore Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they located...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigating after 3-year-old shot in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an overnight shooting Sunday in southwest Houston, where a 3-year-old girl was hospitalized. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Dr. a little before midnight for reports of a toddler shot. Responding officers detained a vehicle trying to leave the scene, and the driver is believed to be a person of interest.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say

HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 critically injured in crash involving motorcycle on Tomball Parkway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after a crash caused a portion of Tomball Parkway to be closed on Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on the 11800 block of Tomball Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Hyundai...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS ON FM 1488

Multiple agencies have concluded a pursuit of theft suspects. Two are in custody at FM 1488 and Carriage Hills.

