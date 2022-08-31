ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: I-64W reopens after crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

UPDATE: (4:30 p.m. Aug. 31) – All lanes of I-64 West have reopened after a tractor trailer crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down the interstate for several hours, backing up traffic for several miles.

UPDATE: (1 p.m. Aug. 31) – One westbound lane of I-64 west has reopened after a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjJ9a_0hccuRXD00
    I-64 crash near Institute on Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Photo Courtesy: Dan Ameli)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237Rpw_0hccuRXD00
    I-64 crash near Institute on Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Photo Courtesy: Dan Ameli)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFAUd_0hccuRXD00
    Still taken from West Virginia 511 camera
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vr7jR_0hccuRXD00
    I-64 crash near Institute on Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Photo Courtesy: Dan Ameli)

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 11:27 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 On I-64 near the Institute exit between Institute and Dunbar.

The westbound lanes are expected to be shut down for some time, according to dispatchers. The West Virginia Division of Highways has been notified and traffic should avoid the area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

At this time, there is no word if anyone was injured in the crash, dispatchers say.

Kanawha County dispatchers also say there are no major spills reported from the crash besides some coal being hauled.

