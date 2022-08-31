ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS Plus games leak for September, here's what you're getting on PS5 and PS4

By Matthew Forde
 5 days ago
Sony's PlayStation Plus games for the month of September have leaked, with Need for Speed Heat set to headline the line-up across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

As spotted by Dealabs user billbil-kun, the 2019 racing title will be available to claim throughout the entire month alongside Toem: A Photo Adventure and Granblue Fantasy Versus. While this has not officially been confirmed by Sony as of yet, the leaker has correctly revealed every game for PS Plus during the last 12 months.

Need for Speed Heat has players controlling a rookie racer who arrives in Palm City to compete in the SpeedHunters Showdown, where sanctioned races take place during the day and illegal street races happen at night. It was the last game from the developer Ghost Games before the rights to the franchise were given over to Criterion Games, known for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit and the Burnout series.

Toem is an adorable photography game where players control a young photographer who must make their way up a mountain to witness the phenomenon known as "TOEM". Developed by indie studio Something We Made, Toem is laidback, pleasant and ideal for Animal Crossing lovers.

Finally, we have Granblue Fantasy, a 2.5D fighting game by Arc System that was made to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the series. Essentially fighters attack one another until the other's health bar is decimated to win the match.

Truth be told, it's not the best of months but Toem definitely has my attention. Once again, the following games will be available on PS Plus for September 2022 (including platforms:

  • Need for Speed Heat (PS4)
  • Toem: A Photo Adventure (PS5)
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus (PS4)

As always, any PS4 games can be claimed on PS5 through backwards compatibility. There's still time to redeem August's PS Plus Games until September 6th, 2022. It's a stellar selection too with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Little Nightmares making up the month – arguably the best offering this year.

Last week Sony confirmed that its next-gen console will receive a price increase with no date given as to when this will take effect. Anyone looking at getting one before the cost rise should head to T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest details.

