Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport schools announce half days for the rest of the week due to the heat

By Olivia Lank
 5 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport Public Schools will have half-day schedules for the rest of the week due to the heat, according to the school district.

On Tuesday, the district announced that due to the temperatures, many of the classrooms reached temperatures of over 90 degrees.

Superintendent Michael Testani said the district made the decision in an effort to make sure staff and students were not in a potentially dangerous environment.

“I ask for your patience and cooperation as we do the very best to provide a healthy and safe teaching and learning environment for everyone,” Testani said.

