ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
County
Union County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#K12#Ucps
WBIR

KPD sending more officers to patrol the streets on Labor Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you hit the road on Labor Day weekend, you might notice more police officers patrolling the streets. "You will see more officers, they will be visible," Scott Erland, communications manager with the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), said. "And the purpose of that is, obviously, to prevent, first and foremost, serious crashes because almost all crashes can be prevented."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Investigates: New video shows damage at Pryor Brown Garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September 2021, the City of Knoxville determined the Pryor Brown Parking Garage was structurally unsafe due to expanded wall cracking and shifting from a roof collapse. "The structure at 322 W. Church Avenue has been determined to be one that poses an imminent danger to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WBIR

Knox Co. teen charged with bringing a rifle onto school campus during football game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officers arrested a Knox Co. teen after receiving a tip he was armed with a rifle on a high school campus Friday night, according to an arrest report. According to the arrest report, officers received a tip on Friday that an armed 18-year-old -- identified as Aidan Eldridge -- "wasn't in his right mind" and was on his way to Christian Academy of Knoxville to confront a former teacher he had problems with.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UTPD officers share tips for people to stay safe while on UT campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 6,300 new students will be making the University of Tennessee (UT), Knoxville their new home starting this year. With more people on campus come more concerns for safety. Officer Tony Dillard with the University of Tennessee Police Department (UTPD) said providing a safe campus environment is the department's number one priority.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy