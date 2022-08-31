Read full article on original website
Spotty water service causes frustration in a Sevier County community
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office is investigating the East Sevier County Utility District because the utility is not providing water consistently to its customers, documents show. People who live in the English Mountain region of Sevier County said for 129 days in 2021, someone on English...
Knoxville runners share safety tips after Memphis woman abducted early Friday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running has been shown to have positive effects on a person's body and mental health. But some runners in Knoxville are urging people to take steps to stay safe if they plan to hit the trails. The executive director of the Knoxville Track Club, David Black...
KPD: Officers investigating possible threat involving Fulton High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A possible threat involving Fulton High School was posted through Snapchat, according to the Knoxville Police Department. As of Friday, KPD investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit and Knox County School Security are actively looking into the threat, KPD said. "At this point, there is no...
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
KFD: Bearden Middle School students return to class after evacuation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students are back in class at Bearden Middle School after being evacuated due to a natural gas leak in the parking lot area, a tweet from the Knoxville Fire Department said. The Knoxville Utilities Board secured the gas leak and no children are hurt, according to...
More officers expected at after-school events in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators said that on Friday night, an 18-year-old brought a rifle to a football game at Christian Academy of Knoxville. Information released by Knox County deputies said a tip led them to believe Aidan Eldridge was going to the school to confront a former teacher.
'It's necessary that their stories be told': Lab talks about helping solve decades-old TN mystery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breakthroughs in forensic science can't bring a homicide victim back to life. But they can give that person a name. Like Tracy Sue Walker, who at age 15 in 1978 disappeared from Lafayette, Ind. Seven years later, her bones turned up 400 miles away in steep woods above the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
Happy Labor Day! Knoxville History Project shares historic photo from 1910 Labor Day celebration
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 1910, Labor Dat was still a relatively new holiday. It was first celebrated in New York City just 20 years earlier and became a national holiday in 1894. So, when parades and celebrations swept through Knoxville on Labor Day in 1910, many people there may...
KPD sending more officers to patrol the streets on Labor Day weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you hit the road on Labor Day weekend, you might notice more police officers patrolling the streets. "You will see more officers, they will be visible," Scott Erland, communications manager with the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), said. "And the purpose of that is, obviously, to prevent, first and foremost, serious crashes because almost all crashes can be prevented."
10Investigates: New video shows damage at Pryor Brown Garage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September 2021, the City of Knoxville determined the Pryor Brown Parking Garage was structurally unsafe due to expanded wall cracking and shifting from a roof collapse. "The structure at 322 W. Church Avenue has been determined to be one that poses an imminent danger to...
Gas prices continue falling in Tennessee, but still much higher than last year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The AAA estimated that around a third of Americans were planning to travel over Labor Day this year. Most of them planned to drive. If they needed to fill up on gasoline, they may spend much more than they did around last year's Labor Day. In...
SPD: Juvenile charged with threatening violence toward Sevier County High School on social media
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said a juvenile was arrested and charged Wednesday after detectives learned about a possible threat of violence on social media towards Sevier County High School. They said the juvenile was charged with making a threat of violence pertaining to a school,...
TWRA: Boating crash on Douglas Lake leaves two teenagers injured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash involving two boats near Point 8 on Douglas Lake has left two female teenagers, 16 and 17, severely injured, according to TWRA. One boat was pulling multiple occupants on an innertube and the victims fell off. The second boat hit a wave and ran over the females in the water.
Knox Co. teen charged with bringing a rifle onto school campus during football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officers arrested a Knox Co. teen after receiving a tip he was armed with a rifle on a high school campus Friday night, according to an arrest report. According to the arrest report, officers received a tip on Friday that an armed 18-year-old -- identified as Aidan Eldridge -- "wasn't in his right mind" and was on his way to Christian Academy of Knoxville to confront a former teacher he had problems with.
UTPD officers share tips for people to stay safe while on UT campus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 6,300 new students will be making the University of Tennessee (UT), Knoxville their new home starting this year. With more people on campus come more concerns for safety. Officer Tony Dillard with the University of Tennessee Police Department (UTPD) said providing a safe campus environment is the department's number one priority.
'We are labeled the scum of the earth' | The reality of homelessness in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to data released by the Knoxville in late May, there are 1,178 people experiencing homelessness in the city on any given night. That's a 50% increase from the year prior. In order to better understand the reasons behind the uptick, 10News went on a homeless-outreach...
Ramsey House celebrates ancient sounds
This event happened Saturday at the historic Ramsey House in Knoxville. Local groups performed the sounds of Celtic and Appalachian music.
Cocke Co. Sheriff: Two inmates escaped while on litter crew
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said Friday two inmates who were on litter duty at around 3 p.m. ran off after telling deputies they needed to use the bathroom. They said Christopher Lee Webb and Eric Scott Ballard had escaped after telling deputies that they...
10Listens: Sevier Co. Schools says letter over 'gender identity' lesson making rounds on social media is an example, not a real class
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County school system is trying to clear up confusion after a picture of a letter template that schools are required to send out over sexuality and gender curriculum went viral on Facebook because people misunderstood what they were looking at. The post in...
Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
