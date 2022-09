WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin of the Times Union about the Berkshire County District Attorney's confirmation that the remains found last week in a wooded area in western Massachusetts are those of missing teacher Meghan Marohn. They also discuss the end of summer racing at the Saratoga Race Track, which set new records for wager and attendance this year.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO