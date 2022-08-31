BISMARCK, N.D. – The increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend has resulted in an uptick in serious crashes around the state. The NDHP has identified a West Fargo man who died after he hit a concrete pillar near the I-29 and I-94 interchange Saturday. Authorities say Zachery Noble, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO