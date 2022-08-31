Read full article on original website
Mayville State’s Passa honored again by NSAA
BISMARCK–The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) announced its third edition of volleyball players-of-the-week honors Monday. Elora Passa of Mayville State (N.D.) was selected as Attacker of the Week. Olivia Galas of Bellevue (Neb.) was chosen as the Setter-of-the-Week. Laura Babcock of Presentation (S.D.) was named as the Defender-of-the-Week. NSAA...
Mandan and Shanley move up in 11AA FB poll, Jamestown remains #1 in 11A
(KFGO/KNFL) This week found some movement in the North Dakota Class 11AA football rankings. With Sheyenne’s loss to Fargo Davies on Friday night, and Mandan’s win over Bismarck Century, the Braves vault to the top spot. Shanley moves up to #2 after a wild 41-35 win over West...
Former Valley City teacher faces luring, solicitation charges
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A former teacher and coach at Valley City High School has been charged in Barnes County with two felony counts involving victims under 15 years old. Court records show Davy Zinke has been charged with one count of luring minors by computer and one...
Fatal single-vehicle crash in Fargo at the tri-level interchange
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A single-vehicle fatal crash occurred around Saturday afternoon northbound at the tri-level interchange of Interstate 29 in Fargo when the car left the roadway and struck a concrete support pillar, which supports the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94. After impact, the car came to rest...
NDHP: Labor Day crashes and fatalities
BISMARCK, N.D. – The increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend has resulted in an uptick in serious crashes around the state. The NDHP has identified a West Fargo man who died after he hit a concrete pillar near the I-29 and I-94 interchange Saturday. Authorities say Zachery Noble, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rooftop rescue in Saturday apartment fire in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Saturday afternoon, around 2 p.m., Fargo firefighters responded to an apartment fire where a person was stranded on the rooftop. When firefighters arrived at 335 8th Ave S., flames were bursting from the second and third floors. Initial reports stated that no one was inside.
2 crashes at tri-level interchange leave 1 dead, another injured
FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after two separate crashes at the tri-level interchange in Fargo over the weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim of Saturday’s crash was 33-year-old Zachery Noble of West Fargo. The Highway Patrol says around...
Special Teams Spark Bison to 56-14 Football Win Over Drake
(NDSU Athletics) FARGO-Touchdowns on a blocked field goal and punt return sparked No. 1-ranked North Dakota State to a 56-14 victory over Drake in the football season opener for both teams Saturday, Sept. 3, before a crowd of 15,951 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. NDSU’s Jake Kava...
Monarchs rough up RedHawks 12-3, division title on the line Monday
(KFGO/KNFL) It’ll come down to one game to decide the American Association West Division title on Monday in Kansas City, as the Monarchs roughed up the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 12-3 on Sunday at Legends Field. The Monarchs win puts them in a tie with the RedHawks at 64-35 overall. The...
