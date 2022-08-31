Read full article on original website
St. Joseph man accused of transporting meth
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle in the 700 block Kansas Avenue for an expired license tag, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The driver identified as 37-year-old James R. Jones...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
Franklin County man dead after suffering gunshot wound, investigation underway
ST CLAIR, Mo. — An investigation is underway after Franklin County Deputies found a man dead in St. Clair, Missouri. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a press release on its Facebook page about the incident. Franklin County Deputies responded at 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 2 to the 5800...
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 20-year-old Warrensburg man was moderately injured in a hit and run accident in Johnson County on Sunday, September 4. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states the accident occurred when a vehicle traveled off the road and struck Lane Freed. The vehicle, which was only described as a BMW, fled the scene.
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
MISSING JUVENILE REPORTED IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 13-year-old boy. According to a release, Jordan Kirkwood was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black/grey shorts. Kirkwood is described as black, about 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds. Anyone with information as to...
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.
St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant
A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
Judge sentences woman convicted of deadly road rage crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a woman convicted in a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. Elizabeth McKeown will spend the rest of her life in prison without a chance at parole. A Greene County jury in June found McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in...
St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
Man charged with killing his father at Lee's Summit home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged with fatally shooting his father Wednesday at a Lee's Summit home. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Michael E. Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Robert Hamilton. Police were called to...
Highway Patrol conducting operation C.A.R.E. this holiday weekend
(Jefferson County) Friday evening is the official kickoff to the Labor Day holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies are expected to be out and about. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers will be conducting operation C.A.R.E. Corporal Bolton says troopers will be patrolling looking for a...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 2, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Saturday night, Officers observed a silver SUV drifting back and forth on West Main Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop at West Main Street and North Missouri Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he provided a breath sample on the DMT that showed his BAC was above 0.08. Raul Agustin, 26, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released. A request for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated has been submitted to the prosecutor.
Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
