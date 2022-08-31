ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, MO

Comments / 1

Related
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man accused of transporting meth

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle in the 700 block Kansas Avenue for an expired license tag, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The driver identified as 37-year-old James R. Jones...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Clair County, MO
Saint Clair County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Osceola, MO
Osceola, MO
Crime & Safety
kmmo.com

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 20-year-old Warrensburg man was moderately injured in a hit and run accident in Johnson County on Sunday, September 4. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states the accident occurred when a vehicle traveled off the road and struck Lane Freed. The vehicle, which was only described as a BMW, fled the scene.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
ROCKY MOUNT, MO
kmmo.com

MISSING JUVENILE REPORTED IN JOHNSON COUNTY

Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 13-year-old boy. According to a release, Jordan Kirkwood was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black/grey shorts. Kirkwood is described as black, about 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds. Anyone with information as to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osceola School#The Sheriff S Office
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant

A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
FOX2Now

Counties with the oldest homes in Missouri

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krcgtv.com

Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Man charged with killing his father at Lee's Summit home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged with fatally shooting his father Wednesday at a Lee's Summit home. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Michael E. Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Robert Hamilton. Police were called to...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
mymoinfo.com

Highway Patrol conducting operation C.A.R.E. this holiday weekend

(Jefferson County) Friday evening is the official kickoff to the Labor Day holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies are expected to be out and about. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers will be conducting operation C.A.R.E. Corporal Bolton says troopers will be patrolling looking for a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
actionnews5.com

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
NEW MADRID, MO
FOX2Now

Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For September 2, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Saturday night, Officers observed a silver SUV drifting back and forth on West Main Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop at West Main Street and North Missouri Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he provided a breath sample on the DMT that showed his BAC was above 0.08. Raul Agustin, 26, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released. A request for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated has been submitted to the prosecutor.
SEDALIA, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy