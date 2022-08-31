ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs Signing Jalen Adaway To Training Camp Contract

By Sam Amico
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuUx7_0hccstz100

Adaway is 6-foot-5 and went undrafted out of St. Bonaventure after starting his college career at Miami of Ohio. He averaged 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds last season as a senior with the Bonnies, earning All-Atlantic 10 honors.

After going undrafted, he then played six games for the Heat in the San Francisco and Las Vegas summer leagues in July.

Exhibit 10 contracts count toward a team’s offseason roster limit of 20, but not toward the regular roster unless the player receives a standard deal. They almost always are nonguaranteed.

Adaway’s odds of making the Spurs’ final roster seem long, though he could end up becoming an affiliate player for the organization.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Taurean Prince arrested in Miami

Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested on Thursday in Miami, according to several reports, including from KSTP in Minnesota and Chris Hine of The Star Tribune. KSTP’s report indicates that Prince was booked into jail custody on Thursday evening in Miami-Dade County. According to Hine, Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on a fugitive out-of-state warrant from Texas. The six-year NBA veteran was born in San Marcos, Texas, was raised in San Antonio, and attended Baylor for college.
MIAMI, FL
Hoops Rumors

Jazz to trade Patrick Beverley to Lakers

Beverley, 34, is a talented perimeter defender who can be a positive contributor on offense as well. He helped get the Timberwolves back to the playoffs last season, averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game in 58 appearances (25.4 MPG). He’s also a career 37.8 percent three-point shooter across 10 NBA seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Ohio State
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Report: Warriors C James Wiseman 'really starting to make some headway'

After missing all of last season because of injuries, Warriors center James Wiseman is “really starting to make some headway” since his return to action at the Las Vegas Summer League, a source tells C.J. Holmes of The San Francisco Chronicle. Wiseman averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in four games while shooting 48.6% from the field, an encouraging performance following his long layoff.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Raptors sign former lottery pick Josh Jackson

The Raptors signed free agent swingman Josh Jackson, the team announced (via Twitter). While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, it would be surprising if Jackson received a fully guaranteed contract. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2017 draft after one season at Kansas, Jackson has struggled...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#All Atlantic 10#Spurs
Hoops Rumors

PF Chris Silva agrees to terms on new deal with Hawks

The Hawks have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent power forward Chris Silva, the team announced in a press release. Terms of the contract have not been disclosed. Atlanta has 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts, plus Tyrese Martin on a partially guaranteed deal. Should Martin stick with the Hawks through Jan. 10, his contract will become fully guaranteed for the rest of the 2022/23 season.
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Tacko Fall signing one-year contract with Chinese team

Free agent Tacko Fall is signing a one-year contract to play in China with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. After going undrafted in 2019 out of Central Florida, the 7-foot-6 center initially signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Celtics that was later converted to a two-way contract. He spent his first two professional seasons in Boston on two-way deals, appearing in 26 NBA games (6.5 MPG) with averages of 2.7 PPG and 2.6 RPG.
BASKETBALL
Hoops Rumors

Raptors sign second-rounder Christian Koloko to rookie deal

The Raptors have signed second-round pick Christian Koloko to a multiyear contract, the team announced. According to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet, Toronto used a portion of its mid-level exception to give Koloko a three-year contract. He’ll earn $1.5M in 2022-23 and minimum salaries the following two seasons, Murphy reports.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Players With Most To Prove, Trade Market, GL Trades

The Athletic’s staff recently released an article focused of one player with the most to prove for each of the NBA’s 30 teams in 2022/23. Interestingly, several players mentioned are current or former All-Stars, including a trio who missed all of last season: Ben Simmons of the Nets, Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers, and Zion Williamson of the Pelicans.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Danilo Gallinari hurts knee in World Cup qualifier

Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari suffered an injury to his left knee during today’s FIBA World Cup qualifying game, tweets international basketball writer Cesare Milanti. Gallinari was hurt on a drive to the basket during the fourth quarter of the contest between Italy and Georgia. He underwent treatment on the sidelines but didn’t return to the game. An MRI is scheduled for Sunday to determine the full extent of the damage.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Is Knicks wing Cam Reddish seeking a change of scenery?

Knicks forward Cam Reddish would prefer a change of scenery, according to Marc Berman of The New York Post, who hears from a league source that Reddish is seeking a larger role after seeing irregular minutes with the team last season. Reddish, who was traded from Atlanta to New York...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics' Danilo Gallinari diagnosed with torn left ACL

The news for Danilo Gallinari and the Celtics has gone from bad to worse, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reports (via Twitter) that Gallinari underwent further evaluation on his injured left knee and has now been diagnosed with an ACL tear. After Gallinari injured his knee playing...
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy