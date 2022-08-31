Spurs Signing Jalen Adaway To Training Camp Contract

Adaway is 6-foot-5 and went undrafted out of St. Bonaventure after starting his college career at Miami of Ohio. He averaged 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds last season as a senior with the Bonnies, earning All-Atlantic 10 honors.

After going undrafted, he then played six games for the Heat in the San Francisco and Las Vegas summer leagues in July.

Exhibit 10 contracts count toward a team’s offseason roster limit of 20, but not toward the regular roster unless the player receives a standard deal. They almost always are nonguaranteed.

Adaway’s odds of making the Spurs’ final roster seem long, though he could end up becoming an affiliate player for the organization.