Cass County, MI

WNDU

Elkhart Police investigating shooting, appears to be accidental

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Elkhart home. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bane Berry Street just before 4 a.m. Monday. Officials tell 16 News Now it appears to be an accidental shooting to the lower leg. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo man arrested for deadly shooting in 2021

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arrested a man on Thursday, September 1, in connection to a deadly shooting that happened nearly a year ago. On September 21, 2021 the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting in the 1900 block of Elkerton Avenue where 23-year-old Collin Mitchell was found to be the victim of a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
MONTGOMERY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Alcohol Related Charges in Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
WESTVILLE, IN
Christopher Weber
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

17-year-old seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

NEWTON TWSP., Mich. — A teenage girl from Emmett Township sustained serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. She was airlifted to the hospital. Investigators say the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South when she collided...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
#Bus Driver#Stop Sign#Dowagiac Union Schools#Dewey Lake Street#Borgess Lee Hospital
Kalamazoo Gazette

Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection

KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Body That of Missing Man

(La Porte County, IN) - A body discovered outside La Porte was that of a man reported missing. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson identified the man as Brett Lawson. The 38-year-old Lawson was discovered last week in the 3000 block of West Small Road, not far from the fairgrounds.
LA PORTE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit

PIERCETON — Two people were arrested for attempting to conceal a man’s identity after the man led officers in a vehicle pursuit. David M. Eppert, 43, 612 W. Boston St., Syracuse, is charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended prior, both class A misdemeanors; leaving the scene of an accident, a class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor.
PIERCETON, IN
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
KALAMAZOO, MI

