State police identify motorcyclist killed in Barry County crash
Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Barry County on Sunday.
Body found in Lake Michigan 12 miles from Berrien County shoreline
A man’s body was found in Lake Michigan about 12 miles off the shoreline of a Berrien County community.
WNDU
Elkhart Police investigating shooting, appears to be accidental
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Elkhart home. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bane Berry Street just before 4 a.m. Monday. Officials tell 16 News Now it appears to be an accidental shooting to the lower leg. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
wkzo.com
Road closures in Battle Creek area starting Tuesday due to ongoing storm cleanup
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will be performing ongoing cleanup of storm damage from this past Monday, August 29, resulting in the following road closures beginning Tuesday, September 6, and possibly lasting the remainder of the week through Friday, September 9. Watkins Road from Helmer Road...
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo man arrested for deadly shooting in 2021
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arrested a man on Thursday, September 1, in connection to a deadly shooting that happened nearly a year ago. On September 21, 2021 the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting in the 1900 block of Elkerton Avenue where 23-year-old Collin Mitchell was found to be the victim of a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
wtvbam.com
Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Alcohol Related Charges in Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
Southwest Michigan man, 59, dies after being hit by car on roadside
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI — A 59-year-old Gobles man was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a vehicle while he was standing on the side of a Van Buren County road, police say. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post are investigating a fatal...
5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
WWMTCw
17-year-old seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
NEWTON TWSP., Mich. — A teenage girl from Emmett Township sustained serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. She was airlifted to the hospital. Investigators say the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South when she collided...
1 in hospital after crash north of Battle Creek
A person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash north of Battle Creek, firefighters said.
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near Battle Creek
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection
KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
Deputies: Woman robbed gas station near Kzoo with knife
A woman armed with a knife robbed a gas station near Kalamazoo on Sunday, deputies say.
KDPS: Driver of stolen vehicle died after chase, crash
A driver died after crashing during a chase in Kalamazoo Monday, police say.
hometownnewsnow.com
Body That of Missing Man
(La Porte County, IN) - A body discovered outside La Porte was that of a man reported missing. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson identified the man as Brett Lawson. The 38-year-old Lawson was discovered last week in the 3000 block of West Small Road, not far from the fairgrounds.
inkfreenews.com
Two Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit
PIERCETON — Two people were arrested for attempting to conceal a man’s identity after the man led officers in a vehicle pursuit. David M. Eppert, 43, 612 W. Boston St., Syracuse, is charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended prior, both class A misdemeanors; leaving the scene of an accident, a class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
Western Michigan University student from Lisle killed in hit-and-run crash; 1 arrested, police say
A Western Michigan University student from Chicago's west suburbs was killed in a hit-and-run crash, police said.
