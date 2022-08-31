HBCU Kickoff: Intriguing for teams and new coaches

While there are a full 39 games this week in the real HBCU Kickoff to the 2022 black college football season, more than a third and nearly half of the games will have head coaches making debuts with new squads.

HBCU Kickoff: 17 new head coaches

They include Damon Wilson, the former Bowie State head man who is the lone new head coach in the MEAC at Morgan State.

Four new head coaches will patrol the SWAC sidelines this season, three who will debut this week – former NFL head coach Hue Jackson at Grambling State , former Prairie View head man Eric Dooley at Southern and longtime assistant Bubba McDwell who moves up at Prairie View A&M .

New Alabama State head coach, Eddie Robinson Jr. got his head coaching career started with a weather-interrupted 23-13 win over Howard Saturda y in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

HBCU Kickoff: Return to sender

In the CIAA, former Bowie State, Prairie View A&M and North Carolina Central leader Dr. Henry Frazier III , who also played at Bowie State, is back in the CIAA. He is the new head man at V irginia State .

Marcus Hilliard returns to his roots as a player and coach as the new head coach at his alma mater, Elizabeth City State. Ditto for M aurice Flowers who left Fort Valley State to return as head coach at his alma mater Johnson C. Smith and Kyle Jackson who is the new interim head man at his alma mater, Bowie Stat e .

Robert Massey, who had head coaching experiences at Shaw, Livingstone and N. C. Central, enters his third year leading the Rams of Winston-Salem State but it will be his first with an interim tag removed.

HBCU Kickoff: SIAC has a baker’s half-dozen

The SIAC has the largest contingent of new head coaches with seven.

They include former 15-year Tuskegee head coach Willie Slater now at Clark Atlanta and former Miles head coach Reggie Ruffin now at Tuskegee . NFL playing and coaching veteran Sam Shade steps in to helm Miles while former Fort Valley State head coach Kevin Porter is now at Central State . Former N. C. A&T Assistant Head Coach and Running Backs Coach Shawn Gibbs is the new head guy at Fort Valley State while former Howard assistant Aaron Kelton takes over at Savannah State .

Kentucky State Athletics Director Ramon Johnson was introduced as the Thorobreds head coach in the preseason but its not clear whether he will shoulder those duties as the season begins.

Orange Blossom Classic: Trouble on both sides

The weekend’s biggest match-up is likely at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida where defending SWAC champion Jackson State and head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders opens its season against Florida A&M and head coach Willie Simmons in the Orange Blossom Classic .

JSU won the game 7-6 a year ago in the season-opener for both schools and went on to an undefeated season in the SWAC and the league championship. It was the only SWAC loss a year ago for Simmons’s Rattlers.

FAMU (0-1) opened Saturday in a 56-24 loss at UNC but went into battle without 25 players that were ruled ineligible or did not receive certification to play just two days before the game. How many of those players will play on Sunday was unclear at press time.

Jackson State is also facing a big hurdle. The city of Jackson, Ms. is dealing with a water crisis. The result is no running water, bathroom or shower use, and no air conditioning on the JSU campus. Sanders is struggling to find lodging and practice places for his squad.

Regardless of the challenges facing both teams, it is a game that will be watched for a number of reasons.

HBCU Kickoff: Champions debuts

In other games involving conference champions, MEAC and Celebration Bowl champion South Carolina State opens on the road Thursday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+) at Central Florida. SIAC champ

SIAC champ Albany State hosts Mississippi College Saturday (7 p.m. ET).

Kyle Jackson makes his Bowie State debut when the Bulldogs host New Haven at 1 p.m. Saturday. The three-time defending CIAA champion Bulldogs are ranked eighth in the AFCA preseason NCAA Div. II poll while New Haven is 16th

Elsewhere, the N. C. A&T vs. N. C. Central rivalry moves to Charlotte (N. C.) Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3) in the newly-formed Duke’s Mayo Classic while the Hampton vs. Howard Battle of the Real HU is in Hampton Saturday (6 p.m. ET, FloSports).

Three-time CIAA runners-up Fayetteville State opens at home Saturday (7 p.m. ET) vs. UNC-Pembroke.

HBCU Kickoff: Opening Day debuts

Wilson and Morgan State open on the road at Georgia Southern Saturday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN3).

Jackson takes Grambling to Arkansas State Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN3). Dooley and the Jaguars open at home (6 p.m. CT) versus Florida Memorial. McDowell stays home Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+) to host Houston area SWAC rival Texas Southern in their annual Labor Day Classic .

Frazier’s first game at VSU is at Lenoir-Rhyne this Saturday (6 p.m. ET). L-RU is tied for 19th in the preseason AFCA D2 poll.

Hilliard and ECSU get started in Columbia, S.C. at Benedict Saturday (6 p.m. ET) in the Carolina Classic. Flowers takes the JCSU Golden Bulls to Bluefield State Thursday (6 p.m.).

Gibbs and FVSU debut against Ruffin and Tuskegee Sunday (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU) at the second annual Red Tails Classic in Montgomery, Ala. Porter (CSU) and Massey (WSSU) will also go at it Sunday (4 p.m. ET) at the Black College Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio.

Shade leads Miles into Montgomery, Ala. Saturday (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+) for a Labor Day Classic battle with Robinson and Alabama State. Kelton and Savannah State stay at home Saturday (6 p.m. ET, FloSports) vs. Southeastern. Slater opens on the road at Edward Waters (3 p.m.) Kentucky State is hosting Delta State Saturday (1 p.m. ET).

Games This Week

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Tarleton State vs Miss Valley State in Stephenville, TX 6 pm CT

\Washburn vs Lincoln (MO) in Topeka, KS 6 pm CT

Bluefield State vs. Johnson C. Smith in Bluefield, WV 6 pm ET

Chowan vs. Barton in Murfeesboro, NC 6 pm ET

Tusculum vs. Saint Augustine’s in Greeneville, TN 6 pm ET

TV GAMES

UAB vs Alabama A&M in Birmingham, AL – CBS Sports Network 7 pm CT

STREAMING GAMES

Central Florida vs. SC State in Orlando, FL – ESPN+ 7 pm ET

CLASSIC GAMES

Willard Bailey Classic

Virginia Union vs. VA-Lynchburg in Richmond, VA 7 pm ET

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

West Virginia State vs Shippensburg in Institute, WV 12n ET

Bowie State vs. New Haven in Bowie, MD 1 pm ET

Kentucky State vs. Delta State in Frankfort, KY 1 pm ET

Eastern Washington vs. Tennessee State in Cheney, WA 1 pm PT

Delaware State vs. Lincoln (PA) in Dover, DE 2 pm ET

Edward Waters vs. Clark Atlanta in Jacksonville, FL 3 pm ET

Marshall vs. Norfolk State in Huntington, WV 3:30pm ET

Miami vs. Bethune-Cookman in Coral Gables, FL 3:30pm ET

Shaw vs. Wingate in Durham, NC 4 pm ET

Morehouse vs. West Alabama in Atlanta, GA 5 pm ET

Lenoir-Rhyne vs. Virginia State in Hickory, NC 6 pm ET

Livingstone vs. Catawba in Salisbury, NC 6 pm ET

Newberry vs. Allen in Newberry, SC 6 pm ET

Alcorn State vs. Stephen F. Austin in Lorman, MS 6 pm CT

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Lane in Pine Bluff, AR 6 pm CT

Langston vs. Panhandle State in Langston, OK 6 pm CT

Albany State vs. Mississippi College in Albany, GA 7 pm ET

Fayetteville State vs. UNC Pembroke in Fayetteville, NC 7 pm ET

Arkansas Baptist vs. Texas College in Little Rock, AR 7 pm CT

CLASSIC GAMES

Carolina Classic

Benedict vs. Elizabeth City State in Columbia, SC 6 pm ET Pete Richardson Classic

Southern vs. Florida Memorial in Baton Rouge, LA 6 pm CT

STREAMING CLASSIC GAMES

Labor Day Classic

Alabama State vs. Miles in Montgomery, AL – ESPN+ 5 pm CT

Labor Day Classic

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern in Prairie View, TX – ESPN+ 6 pm CT

Duke’s Mayo Classic

NC Central vs NC A&T in Charlotte, NC – ESPN3 7:30pm ET

STREAMING GAMES

Ga. Southern vs. Morgan State in Statesboro, GA – ESPN3 6 pm ET

Hampton vs. Howard in Hampton, VA – FloSports 6 pm ET

Savannah State vs. Southeastern in Savannah, GA – FloSports 6 pm ET

Arkansas State vs. Grambling State in Jonesboro, AR – ESPN3 6 pm CT

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

CLASSIC GAMES

Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic

Central State vs. Winston-Salem State in Canton, OH 4 pm ET

STREAMING CLASSIC GAMES

Orange Blossom Classic

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M in Miami Gardens, FL – ESPN2 3 pm ET

Red Tails Classic

Tuskegee vs Fort Valley State in Montgomery, AL – ESPNU 6 pm CT

