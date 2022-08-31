Read full article on original website
Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County
(Towner County, ND) -- Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four men found dead in a Towner County murder-suicide. The funeral for 34-year-old Justin and 64-year-old Richard Bracken will be held Tuesday morning at the Leeds Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
Major update in wheat field deaths after four bodies found in remote North Dakota spot
A MAN reportedly shot dead his brother, son, and boss in a remote wheat field in what police have called a murder-suicide. Police have given an update after four people were found dead in a wheat field on Monday in Cando, North Dakota. A firearm was found near one of...
Names released in triple murder-suicide in NE North Dakota
CANDO, N.D. (KFGO) – The Towner County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the four people found dead in a triple murder-suicide in a wheat field near the Towner-Benson County line Monday evening. 56-year-old Douglas Dulmage of Leeds, a farmer and landowner, was one of the victims.
Owner of ND farm among 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide
Volunteers are organizing in North Dakota to finish the harvest work started by a farmer found dead in his wheat field along with three other men in a case investigators describe as a murder-suicide.
Farmer Killed in N.D. Triple Murder-Suicide Mourned as 'Generous Soul,' as Police ID the Deceased
Three of the victims in the suspected murder-suicide were related and worked at the farm, which was owned by Doug Dulmage Authorities have released the names of the four people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a North Dakota wheat field on Monday evening. On Wednesday, the Towner County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Douglas Dulmage, 56, of Leeds, N.D.; Justin Bracken, 34, of Leeds; Richard Bracken, 64, of Leeds; and Robert Bracken, 59, of Cando, N.D. Dulmage was a farmer who owned the wheat field, while the Brackens —...
North Dakota farmer among four found dead in wheat field in murder-suicide
Authorities in North Dakota identified four people Wednesday who were found shot to death in a wheat field this week. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier identified them in a statement as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64; and Robert Bracken, 59. A gun found at the scene,...
In Case You Missed It: 8/29-9/4 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This week in North Dakota news may have been a bit slower than some other weeks in the cycle, but there’s always news to be found. From Football updates to police concerns, we’ve gathered some of the biggest stories across the site for you in this edition of In Case You […]
The question Cando, Leeds residents want answered: Why kill farmer Doug Dulmage, others?
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Volunteers were organizing in North Dakota on Wednesday to finish the harvest of a farmer found dead in his wheat field along with three other men in what investigators described as a murder-suicide. Douglas Dulmage, 56, was shot in his combine while harvesting wheat in his field south of Cando, said […]
North Dakota Farm Bureau President shares insights on Towner County deaths and current state of farming in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau's President is talking about one of the victims of a triple-murder suicide and sharing updates on how successful farming is looking across the state. Triple Murder Suicide... NDFB President Daryl Lies joined WDAY Midday to speak on both topics. He started with the...
