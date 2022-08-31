ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Two seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Nelson County, Minn.

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were injured in a crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of North Dakota Highways 15 and 32. The Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by a 56-year-old woman from Colorado failed to stop at the intersection and struck a pickup driven by a 31-year-old man from Larimore. The SUV driver was charged with failure to yield right the right-of-way.
NDHP: GF County crash and fatal update

A 49-year old Grand Forks man and his female passenger suffered serious injuries during a crash near Thompson this morning. The North Dakota Patrol says Garland Evans III drifted into a ditch striking a culvert near County 7 and 10th Street NE shortly after 5:00 a.m. Evans and 41-year old...
Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County

(Towner County, ND) -- Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four men found dead in a Towner County murder-suicide. The funeral for 34-year-old Justin and 64-year-old Richard Bracken will be held Tuesday morning at the Leeds Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
Drunk driver seriously injured after crash near Thompson

GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A Grand Forks man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck a culvert causing his car to go airborne on County Road 7 & 10th St near Thompson around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver, a 49-year-old Grand Forks man, […]
Devils Lake, ND
Devils Lake, ND
Names released in triple murder-suicide in NE North Dakota

CANDO, N.D. (KFGO) – The Towner County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the four people found dead in a triple murder-suicide in a wheat field near the Towner-Benson County line Monday evening. 56-year-old Douglas Dulmage of Leeds, a farmer and landowner, was one of the victims.
Farmer Killed in N.D. Triple Murder-Suicide Mourned as 'Generous Soul,' as Police ID the Deceased

Three of the victims in the suspected murder-suicide were related and worked at the farm, which was owned by Doug Dulmage Authorities have released the names of the four people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a North Dakota wheat field on Monday evening. On Wednesday, the Towner County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Douglas Dulmage, 56, of Leeds, N.D.; Justin Bracken, 34, of Leeds; Richard Bracken, 64, of Leeds; and Robert Bracken, 59, of Cando, N.D. Dulmage was a farmer who owned the wheat field, while the Brackens —...
In Case You Missed It: 8/29-9/4 2022

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This week in North Dakota news may have been a bit slower than some other weeks in the cycle, but there’s always news to be found. From Football updates to police concerns, we’ve gathered some of the biggest stories across the site for you in this edition of In Case You […]
New potato disease found in North Dakota, Minnesota fields

LARIMORE, N.D. — The 2022 growing season has been mostly disease-free for potatoes, but farmers got a heads-up during a research session about a potentially damaging fungus that showed up in the Northern Plains this year. The disease, called “rubbery rot,” was seen in North Dakota and Minnesota this...
