Pennsylvania State

CBS Pittsburgh

Democratic candidates descend on Pittsburgh to win support of labor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Labor Day is the traditional end of summer but also the time when political campaigns kick into high gear.Democratic candidates descended on Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade on Monday to win the support of labor. Ensconced in a throng of chanting steelworkers, Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman marched down the Boulevard of the Allies, where he was joined by the Democratic candidate for governor, State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, did not speak to reporters on Monday. His campaign aide said he is still having auditory problems and would not be...
wtae.com

Labor Day brings President Biden and return of annual parade to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the annual Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade was back in action, despite the rain. The reviewing stand was erected overnight outside the United Steelworkers union headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh in preparation. Also back in the Pittsburgh area for Labor Day will be President Joe Biden, though, this time, not in the parade, he's taken part in so many times.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Jeannette mayor is naïve

I think our mayor in Jeannette is extremely naïve. Apparently, if a Jeannette student is enrolled into Hempfield Area School District, his or her family automatically will become financially stable. Hey, Mayor, how about taking care of your own business? What happened with the Monsour property? Should we list...
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
YourErie

This Week In Pennsylvania: Jen Smith

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about former President Donald Trump being in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, as well as how the war of words between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman intensified. Get daily news, weather, breaking […]
abc27.com

Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Voters deserve debates

It has come to my attention there may be no debates by the candidates for Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Senate. If that is indeed the case, it is unacceptable. This is not a middle school popularity contest. It is a job interview, and these candidates will be making decisions that impact our lives. We have every right, as taxpayers and voters, to see these people face to face debating critical issues. How do they act and articulate when they must defend their perspectives ? Twenty- second ads do not cut it.
Berks Weekly

Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce effort to quickly pardon thousands of Pennsylvanians from Marijuana-related convictions

Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman have announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. “I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to meet this...
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania election rule changes considered

The Center Square — Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss ideas for a forthcoming report. Its morning session centered on mail-in ballots and pitfalls that have emerged in recent elections. An...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Wolf's stimulus check money should go to us

Gov. Tom Wolf’s $2,000 stimulus checks would go far to help needy families. I believe what Pennsylvanians need to know is that Pennsylvania’s Republican Legislature is hoping for a Republican win in the governor’s race, then the money will surely be divided and sent to special interest groups that support them.
butlerradio.com

Remembrance Rally to be Held this Week

September is suicide awareness month and a local group will be holding a gathering later this week to remember the lives lost to suicide. On Wednesday evening at Diamond Park, the Butler County Suicide Coalition will be holding a remembrance rally to support members of the community who have been affected by suicide.
Tribune-Review

North Huntingdon nursing home workers go on strike

Nursing home workers at The Grove in North Huntingdon walked off the job Friday and onto the picket line, demanding better pay, benefits and conditions for the residents. “We want better wages and more affordable health care (insurance) premiums,” said Shannon McBride, president of the local Services Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania chapter.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival

As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
