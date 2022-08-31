It has come to my attention there may be no debates by the candidates for Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Senate. If that is indeed the case, it is unacceptable. This is not a middle school popularity contest. It is a job interview, and these candidates will be making decisions that impact our lives. We have every right, as taxpayers and voters, to see these people face to face debating critical issues. How do they act and articulate when they must defend their perspectives ? Twenty- second ads do not cut it.

