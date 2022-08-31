Read full article on original website
DeJear tells Siouxland's working families she will help them overcome challenges
SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear told a few hundred working families gathered at the Western Iowa Labor Federation's Labor Day picnic Monday that the time has come to elect a leader who's willing to do the work to help them overcome challenges. DeJear, a businesswoman from...
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
OUR OPINION: Scolaro a good choice for Sioux City school board
Thank you, Sioux City school board members for conducting an orderly search for Juli Albert’s replacement. Although it took several votes by the board to choose a replacement, we believe Bernie Scolaro was a good choice. She has had 21 years of experience as a West High School counselor. She is a tireless advocate for students and, best of all, she’s a reasoned thinker who’s willing to listen before reacting. She will be an excellent piece in the school board puzzle.
Naturalist offers tips to help endangered monarch butterflies
SIOUX CITY -- Fifteen years ago, Theresa Kruid said thousands of monarch butterflies would roost at her acreage. Today, she said she's lucky if she gets hundreds. "It's hard to count them, because there's so many of them. But, there are way fewer of them than there used to be," said Kruid, who is a naturalist at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
From the Archives
Mondamin Carnival Approaches: William Jennings Bryan will be in Sioux City during Carnival Week, accompanying Iowa Democratic candidate for governor Fred White. Mrs. W. H. Dildine has been selected to act as Floral Queen in the parade. Her maids, who will compose the royal court, will be chosen from surrounding cities in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. The Carnival is expected to start Monday, Oct. 4.
Train
Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal. He has covered entertainment for more than 40 years and teaches newswriting at Briar Cliff University.
Man charged in Dixon County drive-by shooting
PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen, Nebraska, man is facing felony charges after police say he shot at a woman and her child. Andrew Chase, 35, has been charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm and terroristic threats, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace, according to a statement from the Dixon County Sheriff's Office.
Sioux City man arrested after fleeing police on motorized bicycle
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested on more than a dozen charges after leading police on a pursuit early Sunday morning. Jesse Dean Helt, 30, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on misdemeanor charges of serious eluding, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a dangerous weapon, tampering with a motor vehicle, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, fifth-degree criminal mischief, operating without registration, no vehicle insurance, driving while license suspended, driving the wrong way, and three counts of failing to stop at a stop sign.
Murder trial to begin for Merrill man charged with shooting stepson
LE MARS, Iowa -- More than two years after the shooting death of Kevin Juzek, the man suspected of firing the fatal shots will stand trial for murder. Jury selection begins Tuesday in Plymouth County District Court for Thomas Knapp, who is charged with first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11, 2020, shooting at their rural Merrill home.
Siouxland school lunch menus
Tuesday: Chicken Pattie/Bun, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, corn, milk. Wednesday: Corn dog, ranch fries, celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, milk. Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Colby jack cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread/margarine, grapes, milk. Friday: 4 x 6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, f. fr. chocolate...
Sioux City Explorers fall one game short of American Association playoffs
SIOUX CITY — Gabe Snyder looked across the field watching the Saltdogs celebrate after Monday’s game at Lewis and Clark Park, and he hoped that image will stay in the front of everyone's minds until the spring. The Saltdogs needed to win three out of four games in...
Saltdogs celebrate on Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park
I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
JIM RIXNER: Remembering Fred Rogers and David McCullough
Editor's note: Due to an editing error, a Jim Rixner column that originally was published in the Journal in July was mistakenly rerun in this space last Sunday. Rixner's latest column appears below. We have lived in Sioux City for just over 47 years, but as I have mentioned in...
Chalk up another ArtSplash
It was a great day for browsing art, according to those who attended the first day of the Sioux City Art Center's ArtSplash Saturday. More than 60 artists displayed and sold works on the Art Center's campus in downtown Sioux City. Additionally, music, food and "hands-on" art projects were available for those who stopped by.
A look at other Sioux City, Iowa, area college playoff games for Sept. 3, 2022
Briefly: The Chargers continue their homestand this week, and it’s No. 21 Dordt that comes to Memorial Field to open up GPAC play. The Briar Cliff defense just couldn’t get off the field defensively last Saturday night. Briar Cliff opened the 2022 season with a 42-24 loss to...
Alley Art Festival returning to downtown on Sept. 24
SIOUX CITY -- 20 murals and counting. That's how many oversized pieces of outdoor public art Jessica Hammond has produced over the past four years. "Actually, I've done more than 20 murals," the Sioux City-based artist who paints under the name "Brutal Doodles," explained. Hammond will be adding to a...
Retooled Coyotes hit the field Saturday to take on Kansas State
The South Dakota Coyote football program has had close calls in recent years against FBS programs in the state of Kansas, but haven’t been able to get the big win. The Coyotes head back to Manhattan, Kansas for the second time in four years, where they take on Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
Hinton tops Marcus MMCRU in extra frame 40-32
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Hinton could edge Marcus MMCRU 40-32 in Iowa high school football action on September 2. Last season, Hinton and Marcus MMCRU faced off on September 3, 2021 at Marcus MMCRU. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream,...
Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr stonewalls Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0
Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0 during this Iowa football game. Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr moved in front of Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-0 to begin the second quarter. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter. Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr steamrolled...
McPherson men's soccer beats Briar Cliff with two late goals
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men’s soccer team lost in a 2-0 match against McPherson College on Monday. Both of McPherson’s goals came late in the match at Faber Field, and the loss knocked the Chargers to 2-2-0 on the season. Both teams took 12 shots...
