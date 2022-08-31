ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Marylanders encouraged to get new COVID vaccine that targets Omicron variant

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday that new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 will be widely available in Maryland after Labor Day. Some doses of the new boosters — which target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike proteins — are already pre-positioned around the state.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

A few Capitol stones will remain in DC’s Rock Creek Park

They’ve been a landmark in Rock Creek Park for nearly 50 years, but now the Capitol stones are set to be moved to a new storage facility at Fort Meade in Maryland, save a few. According to a news release from D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, the not-so-secret destination...
TRAVEL
WTOP

Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
WTOP

Temple Hills man, 78, charged in killing his girlfriend

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said that a 78-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder after his 67-year-old girlfriend was found shot on Sunday. The shooting happened about 11:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace in Temple Hills. Police said that they found Sandra Watson, 67,...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WTOP

9-year-old shot during home invasion in St. Mary’s Co.

A 9-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg during a home invasion in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, deputies say. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Old Missouri Avenue, in Lexington Park just before 4 a.m. Two...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy