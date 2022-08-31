View the original article to see embedded media. Clemson's offense left much to be desired early in the game, seemingly not improving from last season's dismal showing. The offensive line struggled to give DJ Uiagalelei adequate time to make plays, and Clemson's receivers didn't help their quarterback downfield, but the former 5-star prospect settled in and rebounded nicely.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO