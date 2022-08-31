DC Public Charter School On Lockdown Following Shooting

A public charter school in Washington D.C. is on lockdown after two boys were allegedly shot nearby, reports FOX 5 .

The shooting reportedly occurred in the 4500 block of Lee Street near the intersection of 45th Street around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31. The IDEA Public Charter School put the school on a precautionary lockdown following the shooting, continues the outlet .

Both boys are reportedly conscious and breathing after the shooting. The outlet continues to say that there was another unrelated shooting of a boy in the 4600 block of Alabama Avenue.

