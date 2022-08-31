ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

Pedestrian run over outside Pembroke Pines movie theater

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A shocking scene was caught on camera Saturday night in Pembroke Pines. Onlookers observed a driver run over a pedestrian after she fell in the parking lot of the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 movie theater. Police say people were running out of the theater located...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Judge schedules Tuesday hearing in Parkland school shooter’s case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer scheduled a hearing for Tuesday afternoon in the case of the Parkland school shooter. Court records on Monday morning show the hearing on “all pending motions” is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Judicial Complex North Wing’s courtroom 7750 at 201 SE 6 St., in Fort Lauderdale.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

BSO vehicle involved in North Lauderdale crash

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle. It happened Saturday night near the intersection of Avon lane and McNab Road in North Lauderdale. The front of the BSO vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Brendan McPherson

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard responded to an emergency at sea last week. A migrant boat capsized off Islamorada, just the latest in a flotilla of migrants trying to reach Florida shores. Coast Guard and Border Patrol continue to warn about the dangers and risks of...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

3 people shot at sporting event in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Three juveniles were rushed to the hospital after Broward Sheriff’s deputies say they were shot during a sporting event Sunday night. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale lakes, located at 3050 NW 41st Street. Our cameras were...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Person stabbed in Hollywood, suspect in police custody

Hollywood, FLA – Hollywood police are investigating a stabbing that left one person hospitalized. Local 10 News cameras were there as officers dug for clues Saturday evening near the Jubilee Center of South Broward located at 2020 Scott Street. A viewer shared her concerns with Local 10 News off...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say

Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for elderly man missing from Allapattah

MIAMI – Police are searching for a 75-year-old man missing out of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. According to Miami police, Juan Alfonso, was last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a royal blue Nike shirt,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police investigating after man shot in Overtown

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Overtown. Police say that a man was shot on Saturday around 9 a.m. in the area of 150 Northwest 13th Street. Miami Fire Rescue Department responded as well to evaluate the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. The...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Karla Hernandez-Mats

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – By the time Charlie Crist officially named Miami-Dade Teachers Union President Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate for lieutenant governor, the opposition had already launched. Crist’s choice meant to send a signal that he’ll focus on education as a major policy issue in the race,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

USCG suspends search for missing person near Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – The United States Coast Guard announced Saturday that they have suspended the search for a missing person near Islamorada. The news comes after twenty migrants were rescued from the water after a boat they were on capsized Friday morning near Islamorada, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We’re about two months from Election Day and the campaigns are already in high gear. Suddenly, it seems Democrats are given slightly better chances in the midterm elections. One Democrat on the ballot is Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Weston. Since 2005, she has...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium puts spotlight on HBCUs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium is hosting the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday. The game will feature the Florida A&M University Rattlers facing off against the Jackson State University Tigers. “Whoever wins this game has a leg up in the conference race,” said FAMU Head Coach Willie...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

