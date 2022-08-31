Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr. Blasts Canelo For ‘Mexican’ Comment: ‘I Don’t Have Respect For This Guy; Champions Fight Anybody’
The father and trainer of 168-pound contender David Benavidez was livid when news of Canelo Alvarez’s recent controversial remarks reached his ears. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, told reporters earlier this week that he had no desire to fight his compatriots, particularly the light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez. It did not take long before observers began pointing out that, under that principle, Benavidez would also be excluded. (Benavidez, to be sure, is an American citizen, but he is of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent).
Boxing Scene
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal
Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz Drops Luis Ortiz Three Times, Wins Unanimous Decision
Andy Ruiz nearly let another one slip away. A trio of knockdowns was the difference on the scorecards, as the Imperial, California native managed a twelve-round, unanimous decision over Miami’s Luis Ortiz. Judges Zachary Young (114-111). Eddie Hernandez (114-111) and Fernando Villareal (113-112) scored in favor of Ruiz, who floored Ortiz twice in round two and again in round seven to prevail in their WBC heavyweight title semifinal eliminator Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Yokasta Valle: To Be Part Of First Championship Unification In Costa Rica Is Dream Come True
Yokasta Valle traveled to the U.S. this time last year in search of a career-defining fight. That moment will now come in the comfort of her own hometown. The two-division and reigning IBF strawweight titlist eagerly embraces a DAZN-headlining showdown with WBO titlist Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1KO), which takes place this Thursday at Cuidad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in San Jose, Costa Rica. The unification bout is the first ever in Valle’s home country, an opportunity she once thought would have to come on the road.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Feels That He Will Stop Oleksandr Usyk Inside of Six Rounds
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury feels confident that he would take down Oleksandr Usyk within six rounds of action. Fury, 34-years-old, has been pressing Usyk to fight him sooner than later in an undisputed showdown. Usyk was in action last month in Saudi Arabia, when he retained the IBF, IBO,...
Boxing Scene
Haney: Pernell Whitaker Was Undisputed And Defended His Belts, I Want to Do The Same
Becoming undisputed lightweight champion was always among the goals set out by Devin Haney. Merely winning all the titles was never the end game, though. Las Vegas’ Haney is set for his sixth overall defense of the WBC title and first as the true lightweight king, as he faces Sydney’s George Kambosos Jr. The rematch takes place October 16 on ESPN from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, barely four months after the unbeaten American traveled Down Under to become the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era and—at age 23—the youngest at any weight to accomplish the feat.
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares, Miguel Flores - Both Felt Draw Was The Wrong Verdict
Los Angeles - In his first fight in over four years, former three-division world champion Abner Mares (31-3-2, 15 KOs) fought Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) to an exciting majority draw after 10-rounds in their lightweight duel. Mares had a hot start to his ring-return, landing a series of sharp...
Boxing Scene
Charles Martin Stops Devin Vargas In Fourth Round on Ruiz-Ortiz Undercard
Charles Martin was a punch or two away in his last fight from headlining Sunday’s show. Instead, the former IBF heavyweight titlist was reduced to appearing well off-TV but making the most of the opportunity in a fourth-round stoppage of Toledo’s Devin Vargas. An accumulation of punishment forced referee Jerry Cantu to halt the contest at 1:59 of round four in their heavyweight preliminary bout Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: Everyone Who Said That I'm Old - I Gave You a War!
Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. scored three knockdowns on his way to a unanimous decision victory over top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in their WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator that headlined a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Sunday night from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Ruiz: God Made Me A Champ At This Weight, No Point In Changing Just To Look A Certain Way
Andy Ruiz could not have been prouder when he stepped on the scale for his latest assignment. The former unified heavyweight titlist has come to grips with industry-wide criticism of his physique, as he will never be confused for a bodybuilder. His announced of 268 ¾ pounds for his upcoming WBC heavyweight semifinal eliminator with Luis Ortiz was understandably met with mixed reaction. There were those who prefer he come in around the 250-pound mark. Others drew parallels to his weighing 268 for an historic knockout win over Anthony Joshua in June 2019 to become the first fighter of Mexican descent to win a piece of the heavyweight crown.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Responds To Wilder About Joshua Deal: ‘On What Planet Would You Not Even Ask What That Offer Is?’
Eddie Hearn says he was genuinely befuddled by Deontay Wilder’s latest comments directed at him. The British promoter revealed a few weeks ago that he had reached out to Wilder’s longtime handler, Shelly Finkel, about a lucrative fight deal that he had for Wilder to face Anthony Joshua. Hearn, however, said he never heard back from Finkel.
Boxing Scene
Porter Predicts Ennis Beats Thurman: 'Boots Is One Of The Most Talented Fighters'
Shawn Porter knows a thing or two about the current welterweight picture. The 34-year-old Porter (31-4-1, 17 KOs) closed the curtains on his 13-year career in November following a stoppage loss to Terence Crawford. The former 147-pound champion scored wins against the likes of Yordenis Ugas, Danny Garcia, Adrien Broner,...
Boxing Scene
Peter Fury Warns Shields: Savannah Marshall is Hardest Female Puncher in History
Peter Fury, head trainer of WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall, has warned that his boxer is easily the most dangerous puncher in women's boxing. Marshall will collide with IBF, WBA, WBC champion Claressa Shields in an undisputed showdown on September 10 at the O2 Arena in London. The British fighter...
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz - Official Scorecards
Los Angeles - In a high stakes heavyweight fight, former unified world champion Andy Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) needed three knockdowns to win a twelve round unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs). The scores were 113-112, 114-111, 114-111. Ortiz was dropped twice in the second round, with the...
Boxing Scene
Natasha Jonas Decisions Patricia Berghult To Unify WBC, WBO Titles
Natasha Jonas added the WBC super-welterweight title to the WBO belt she won seven months ago as she claimed a wide unanimous decision over Sweden’s Patricia Berghult at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool. It was a fabulous night for 2012 Olympian Jonas, who had the chance to box on...
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz: Before We Retire, I Would Love To Fight Joshua Again; We Have Unfinished Business
There will never come a point in his career where Andy Ruiz won’t desire a rubber match with Anthony Joshua. “Before we retire, I would love to fight Anthony Joshua again,” Ruiz told BoxingScene.com. “There has to be that trilogy, especially in the heavyweight division. Me and him, we have unfinished business.”
Boxing Scene
Ra'eese Aleem Drops, Outclasses Mike Plania In Ten-Round Shutout, Demands Title Shot Next
Ra’eese Aleem is a problem for any junior featherweight in the world today. That was the emphatic message delivered in a lopsided decision win over Mike Plania. Judges Rudy Barragan (100-89), Pat Russell (100-89) and Esther Lopez (100-89) all scored every round in favor of Aleem in their FS1 televised bout Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Goulamirian-Egorov in November, Osleys Iglesias Update, More
Former world champions Robert Stieglitz and Dirk Dzemski joined forces and staged a pro-am show in Schoenebeck mainly with up and coming prospects. The most experienced pro was Patrick Rokohl (22-3) and he was in against one Felipe Da Silva (2-5-1) in what looked like a meaningless mismatch. However Da Silva hadn't read the script and knocked out Rokohl in the second round.
