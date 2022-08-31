Read full article on original website
Evidence Partners Raises $20M for Automated, Evidence-Based Research
– Evidence Partners has announced a growth financing round, their first ever, for $20M, led by Thomvest Ventures. – With their new AI product DistillerSR, Evidence Partners are changing the way Literature Reviews are conducted, making them efficient, accurate, and less labour-intensive. AI-Driven Literature Review Software. DistillerSR is a web-based...
Cedars-Sinai Accelerator Adds 10 New Digital Health Startups
– Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, today announced its eighth accelerator class of ten new digital health startups. – From digital health mental health services to wearable devices to manage chronic asthma, these innovative healthcare-focused startups are working to transform health and healthcare delivery as part of the Los Angeles-based accelerator program. Cedars-Sinai...
Clarify Health & Datavant Partner to Integrate Real-World Data
– Clarify Health, a cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, and Datavant, a provider helping organizations securely connect health data expands their relationship to enable life sciences companies to connect their proprietary, first-party data in Clarify’s AI-powered Atlas analytics platform to improve clinical development and commercial operations. –...
Glytec and CPS Integrate to Provide Evidence-Based Glycemic Management
– Glytec recently announced that it has been selected by CPS Solutions, LLC (CPS), a leading provider of enterprise pharmacy solutions to hospitals and health systems, to serve as an insulin management technology resource for CPS’ more than 2,200 pharmacy professionals across 800-plus healthcare facilities nationwide. – Through this...
Sibel Health Raises $33M for Advanced Wearable Sensors for RPM
– Sibel Health has recently closed a $33M Series B financing round, bringing Sibel’s total funding to date to more than $50M. – In addition, Sibel has announced two new executive appointments. Jon Otterstatter, the former CEO and co-founder of Preventice (acquired by Boston Scientific in 2021), will join as chairman of the board. Matthew Banet, Ph.D., a world expert in advanced body-worn sensors and previously the CTO and co-founder of toSense and Sotera, joins as president from Baxter International.
Intelerad Acquires PenRad Technologies
– Today, Intelerad, a leading global provider of enterprise medical imaging solutions, announced its acquisition of PenRad, a software provider for enhancing productivity for breast imaging and lung screening. – The acquisition expands Intelerad’s product offerings for mammography and lung analytics, ensuring radiologists, technologists and other healthcare professionals can drive...
Intel Invests $20M in Biofourmis’ Virtual Care Offerings
– Biofourmis, a Boston-based global leader in virtual care and digital medicine, today announced that Intel Capital, the strategic investment arm of chipmaker Intel Corporation, has joined its Series D financing in an extension that brings the total funding raised in the round to $320M. – The initial Series D...
KLAS: Imprivata SSO – Benefits & Challenges of Deep Adoption
– Recent KLAS research reveals that Imprivata—whose single sign-on solution has a large healthcare footprint—is currently the only vendor to offer a broad digital identity platform. – Building on that research, a new report explores the potential benefits and challenges of deeply adopting Imprivata’s offerings. Insights come from...
CareHarmony Secures $15M for AI-Powered Care Coordination
– CareHarmony, an AI-powered care coordination solutions provider, today announced it has closed a $15 million Series A funding round led by Maverick Ventures, with participation from Nashville Capital Network. – The financing comes as CareHarmony continues to experience exponential growth, serving several of the nation’s leading hospitals and health...
Caregility and Eko Integrate to Address Gap in Telehealth
– Caregility, an enterprise telehealth platform company, and Eko, the market leader in stethoscopes for telehealth, today announced an integration partnership. – Caregility’s cloud platform now seamlessly integrates with Eko’s smart stethoscopes and software, enabling users of Caregility’s iConsult application to perform high-quality auscultation (heart, lung, and other body sounds) on patients during a virtual physical exam.
MedAllies Selects Lyniate for EMPI & Data Management
– Lyniate, a healthcare data interoperability announced MedAllies, a multimodality connectivity services company, has chosen Lyniate Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) by NextGate to better serve its healthcare clients and partners. – This integration will bolster MedAllies’ identity data management capabilities to increase the accuracy of the data it exchanges...
FundamentalVR Raises $20M for VR Surgical Simulation Platform
– FundamentalVR has raised an additional $20M to significantly accelerate medical skill-transfer and increase surgical proficiency through its world-leading medical simulation platform, Fundamental Surgery. – The funding was led by EQT Life Sciences investing from the LSP Health Economics Fund 2 and joined by prior investors Downing Ventures. The new...
Availity to Acquire Diameter Health to Expand Clinical Data Interoperability
– One of the nation’s largest real-time health information networks Availity announced an agreement to acquire Diameter Health, a national leader in clinical data quality and interoperability. – This strategic deal expands Availity’s clinical portfolio to deliver the strongest integrated clinical and claims data network and interoperability platforms in...
Abridge Secures $12.5M to Power AI-Powered Medical Conversations
– Abridge, the leader in medical conversation artificial intelligence (AI), today announced an oversubscribed $12.5M Series A-1 led by Wittington Ventures. – The round also had participation from all existing investors including Union Square Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Pillar Venture Capital, and UPMC Enterprises, and new investors including Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio, and Whistler Capital.
AI Provider Anomaly Launches Tech to Predict Claims Denials with 97% Accuracy
– Anomaly, a precision payments company streamlining healthcare billing and payments for providers and payers, today announced its new offering Anomaly Smart Response. – Smart Response uses AI to enable providers and payers to reduce avoidable claim denials and rework and increase payment transparency, top priorities for healthcare stakeholders. Smart Response complements Anomaly’s planned suite of products powered by its AI claim prediction engine, including overpayment prediction, which enables payers to predict and prevent overpayments by learning from previously overpaid claims, and instant payments, which will enable providers to immediately get paid upon claim submission.
HealthTeam Advantage Integrates With Bamboo Health’s Pings Solution
– Bamboo Health™ recently announced that HealthTeam Advantage (HTA), the business name of Care N’ Care Insurance Company of North Carolina, Inc., has integrated Bamboo Health’s Pings™ solution. – The Pings rollout delivers real-time admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) e-notifications for HTA’s 15,000 North Carolina PPO...
ThedaCare Invests $3M in Qventus to Deploy AI-Enabled Care Operations Automation
Health system ThedaCare announced it has invested $3M in Qventus and it also deploying the technology to drive operational efficiencies in inpatient and perioperative care settings and across its organization. Through the investment, ThedaCare will collaborate with Qventus to develop new solutions and innovations, as well as support Qventus in...
Nuance & Covera Launches Nationwide Radiology Quality Care
– Covera Health, Inc. and Nuance Communications, Inc., today introduced the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC), the first national program that brings together payers, providers, and self-insured employers to support radiology quality improvement initiatives at scale. – The QCC joins Covera’s clinical intelligence platform and Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network™ to enable...
New Strategic Partnership Helps Hospitals Deploy Epic EHR to AWS Cloud
– Cloudticity and Sapphire Health announced a strategic partnership to help hospitals and healthcare providers that use Epic EHR to undergo a seamless transition into the AWS Cloud. – This first-ever strategic alliance enables hospital systems to leverage cloud power to ensure their infrastructure can achieve high levels of availability,...
Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan
– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
