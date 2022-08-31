ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 090422

Partly to mostly cloudy skies across West Michigan to start off the day. A few spotty showers remain possible in the late morning mainly in areas south from Benton Harbor to Lansing. Winds will be breezy at times from the NE at 5-15 mph. Highs will be a bit cooler topping off in the mid 70s.
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Partnering through the community to expand learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferry Elementary School and Voyager School in Grand Haven gave their students a unique learning opportunity through a community outreach program. The schools partnered with local businesses to be able to elevate their kids learning as well as give back to the community. The schools received a High Impact Leadership Project grant which focusses on leadership and developing literacy success in young readers. With the grant, staff were able to be trained to help bring learning into the community and outside of the classroom.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Grand Rapids, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business

Comments / 0

Community Policy