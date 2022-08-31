Read full article on original website
GR businesses open on Labor Day see good traffic
The extended weekend meant businesses big and small decided to close shop for an extra day, but there were a handful in Grand Rapids who decided to see Labor Day as a typical workday. (Sept. 5, 2022)
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 090422
Partly to mostly cloudy skies across West Michigan to start off the day. A few spotty showers remain possible in the late morning mainly in areas south from Benton Harbor to Lansing. Winds will be breezy at times from the NE at 5-15 mph. Highs will be a bit cooler topping off in the mid 70s.
Partnering through the community to expand learning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferry Elementary School and Voyager School in Grand Haven gave their students a unique learning opportunity through a community outreach program. The schools partnered with local businesses to be able to elevate their kids learning as well as give back to the community. The schools received a High Impact Leadership Project grant which focusses on leadership and developing literacy success in young readers. With the grant, staff were able to be trained to help bring learning into the community and outside of the classroom.
Play of the Week nominees, Sept. 5, 2022
Malachi Sampley from Schoolcraft, Rick Beison from Rockford and Brady Breit from Byron Center are nominees for week 2’s Play of the Week. (Sept. 5, 2022)
Burger King brawl: 'He body slammed me' vs. 'Not the aggressor'
David Zambrana said he was “not the aggressor” during what police called an assault on two employees at a Wyoming Burger King, but the workers disagree, saying he jumped the counter and then attacked them. (Sept. 5, 2022)
