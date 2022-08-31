ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeker County, MN

KRQE News 13

17 states weigh adopting California’s electric car mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state’s strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air...
KRQE News 13

Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and...
KRQE News 13

FEMA wildfire assistance deadline nears

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans affected by flooding and wildfires still have time to apply for FEMA assistance. The deadline is Tuesday, September 6. The federal agency says that incomplete applications are preventing them from getting people the assistance they need. FEMA says that if you submitted an application and did not receive a response, […]
