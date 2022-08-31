Read full article on original website
Public invited to Congressman Bobby Scott’s annual Labor Day cookout
Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D - VA-03, is once again hosting his Annual Labor Day Cookout after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New security measures at VB Schools this year
Safety additions are heading for Virginia Beach Public Schools as students go back to class Tuesday morning.
ODU professor on recent violence: ‘We can’t let this go on’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Since many of professor Antipas Harris’s students are too young to remember the terror attacks of 9-11, last Thursday, in a lecture titled “Life, Death, and Meaning,” his lesson explained what happens when the unexpected strikes. “I talked about life, death, and meaning and how normalcy can be interrupted even in […]
“The violence must end,” Norfolk mayor responds to recent violence in the city
Norfolk Interim Police Chief Mike Goldsmith said three shootings happened within hours of each other.
NY Student Among 2 Dead In Mass Shooting At Virginia College Party: Reports
A pre-nursing major from New York and 25-year-old man were identified as the two people killed in a mass shooting at a party that left five others wounded near Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia around midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, according to multiple reports. Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student,...
‘This didn’t have to happen’: Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney reacts to mass shooting
Norfolk police confirm 4 women and 3 men were shot after a fight at a house party. 25-years-old Zabre Miller and McKnight died at the hospital.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk
(Ryzhkov/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Norfolk, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Norfolk.
2 people hurt in late-night Oceanfront shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were shot on Sunday in Virginia Beach, according to the police department. The shooting happened a few minutes before midnight in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. That's about a block from the Dairy Queen on the Oceanfront. Lt. Brad Wesseler said two...
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting involving students near NC-VA border
Norfolk, VA — Seven people were injured Sunday morning in a mass shooting near a university campus in Norfolk, Virginia. Four women and three men were injured in the shooting. At least two people have died from their injuries, 25-year-old Zabre Miller and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight, Norfolk police said.
Scanner audio paints picture of chaotic, deadly mass shooting on Killam Avenue
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As police continue to investigate Saturday night’s deadly mass shooting on Killam Avenue, 10 On Your Side went back and listened to scanner audio to learn more about the scene. Norfolk city leaders revealed in a press conference Sunday afternoon two people died and five others were injured after shots rang […]
At least 21 people were shot in Hampton Roads over the weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department changed the record to say only one person was shot on 18th Bay Street, instead of three people. That brought the victim count down. In a weekend typically known for cookouts, beach...
2 people shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday evening
Police are now investigating after two people were shot at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront late Sunday evening.
Virginia Beach family among 5 charged in 2020 unemployment fraud scheme
A Virginia Beach family and two inmates in the state prison system are facing federal charges, including conspiracy, in relation to an unemployment fraud scheme that operated partially behind bars during the pandemic.
Man shot on Nicholson Street in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just after 12 a.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
City closings, schedule changes for Labor Day 2022
Cities and county offices and organizations in the region are closing in observance of Labor Day on September 5, 2022.
NSU students mourn fellow Spartan shot and killed at house party
Norfolk Police are continuing to search for whoever is responsible for the mass shooting where two people were killed and five others were sent to the hospital early Sunday morning.
No charges after 11-year-old killed in Virginia crash
All passengers in the Kia were left with serious injuries from the crash and were taken to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, police said. An 11-year-old girl who was seat belted, and sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash, died as a result of the incident.
Column: The generational art of a great, fresh, local crabcake
VIRGINIA BEACH — In my family, you learn to pick and eat a crab by the time you’re three years old. Otherwise, you’d starve waiting for someone to pick it for you. I learned early that our local crabs are a remarkable treasure. Whether fried, baked, or...
Man shot on 18th Bay Street in Norfolk
Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery on Carolina Rd in Suffolk
Police are now investigating an overnight robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk.
