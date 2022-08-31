ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYxyW_0hccpgeB00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State.

And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up.

Here are some commonly mispronounced places in the state:

Alcolu

There is a hidden key on how to pronounce the name of this unincorporated community in Clarendon County. The name is derived from the family who established the town and is a mash-up of three different names—Alderman, Colwell, and Lula. Folks from Clarendon County swear the correct pronunciations is “al-col-loo,” but you also might hear “al-cuh-loo.”

Beaufort

Pronouncing the name of this Lowcountry town can be a little confusing for new residents and tourists alike as it is often mistakenly pronounced like a town with the same name in North Carolina. There, it’s pronounced “bow-fort”, but here you’ll want to pronounce it like “byou” so that it rhymes with “you.”

Blenheim

You’ll want to make the “h” silent when you pronounce the name of this Marlboro County known for its namesake ginger ale. The end of the word should not rhyme “time,” so the correct pronunciation is “blen-um.”

Bonneau

While it’s technically acceptable to pronounce this Berkeley County town like the popular name of the U2 lead singer (bahn-oh), you may get some funny looks from locals who insist it should be pronounced like “bun-oh.”

Cayce

The name of this city right outside of Columbia is not too difficult to pronounce. Simply say the first syllable like “kay” as in the body of water and the second syllable like “see.”

Chapin

Similar to Cayce, you’ll want to pronounce the first syllable of this small lake town as “chay.”

Chappells

Keep the emphasis on the first syllable of this dual-county community and pronounce it like the plural of the place of worship “chapel.”

Cheraw

These is technically a correct way to say the name of this Chesterfield County town. An official town resolution says it should be said as “chuh-RAW,” but you’ll likely hear a lot of people say “shuh-RAW” instead.

Clinton

This one seems like a no-brainer, right? Well, locals say the quickest way to reveal yourself as an outsider in this Upstate city is to pronounce the “T” syllable. All the syllables should be soft and sound like “clin-nin”

Do you know how to pronounce these Lowcountry names?

Eutawville

This one may seem daunting at first, but it’s actually pretty simple. Just pronounce the first half of the Orangeburg County town like the state “Utah.”

Galivant’s Ferry

Nationally known for its biennial festival, the first syllable in “Galivant’s” is pronounced the same as “gala” and the second rhymes with “since,” so together it is “gala-vince.”

Kinards

This community between Newberry and Laurens counties shares the pronunciation of its first syllable with the greeting “hi.” For the second half of the name, keep candy on the brain and pronounce it like “nerds.” So the correct way to say it would be “KYE-nurdz”

Lancaster

Located near the border with North Carolina, this city’s name is often said wrong. South Carolinians use a long “a” sound and place emphasis on the first syllable, so it is said like “lank-uh-stur.”

Lobeco

For the name of this Beaufort County community, you’ll want to pronounce the middle syllable like the insect “bee.”

Lugoff

This Midlands community which has been the epicenter of a months-long earthquake swarm pronounces the first half of its name the French word for bathroom “loo.”

Okatie

The name of this community just outside Hilton Head seems easy on first glance, but it’s actually slightly more complicated. The name should be said with three syllables “oh-kuh-tee” instead of two like “oh-katie.”

Pacolet

While it is common to hear the name of this Spartanburg County town said with three syllables, locals insist the “uh” syllable should be barely pronounced so it sounds like “PAK-let.”

The health of honey bee colonies in South Carolina

Pinopolis

The first syllable of this Berkeley County community shares a pronunciation with the dessert “pie,” not like the “pin” you knock over in bowling.

Sumter

Don’t forget the “p” when pronouncing the name of this city east of Columbia! It should be said “sump-ter.”

Yemassee

This one is tricky because there are two accepted pronunciations of this Lowcountry town–“yam-uh-see” and “yem-uh-see,” but you’ll most often hear it pronounced the second way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 6

Related
townandtourist.com

15 Treehouse Rentals In South Carolina (Luxurious & Secluded!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Southern hospitality awaits you in the Palmetto State! If you like to rough it, but appreciate luxury accommodations, check into renting a treehouse in South Carolina. Many of these treehouses offer extensive services and amenities that will make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.
TRAVEL
WBTW News13

Which South Carolina school districts pay administrators the most?

IRMO, S.C. (WBTW) — Not surprisingly, principals in South Carolina’s larger school districts typically make more than in the small districts, according to 2021-22 data from state report cards. The data is in line with a report from the National Center for Education Statistics, which found that for the 2017-18 academic year, principals nationwide averaged […]
EDUCATION
my40.tv

South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
gsabizwire.com

New South Construction Supply Earns Best Places to Work in South Carolina Recognition

GREENVILLE, SC — New South Construction Supply, LLC (NSCS), a distributor of concrete, masonry, and waterproofing products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeastern United States announces it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, an annual award given out by SC Biz News and the SC Chamber of Commerce. A total of 119 South Carolina-based companies, ranging from large to small employers made the list, and New South Construction Supply is thrilled to earn this award for the sixth time, now at three years in a row.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolinians#State Of South Carolina#Insect
WCBD Count on 2

Henry McMaster to make announcement with NFIB in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston where he will make an announcement with the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) on Tuesday.   According to a news release, McMaster, Lt. Governor Evette, and NFIB will make a special announcement at Wulbern-Koval Co. in Charleston on September 6. The National Federation of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Several waterspouts spotted off South Strand coast

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were several waterspouts spotted along the South Strand coast on Saturday morning. The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division said the waterspouts were associated with some storms that were off the coast in the Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area. In one...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Labor Day crowds return to normal for beach businesses

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — From the shops to the sand, leaders across the Lowcountry’s beaches said this is the first Labor Day weekend “back to normal” since before the pandemic. Sullivan’s Island mayor Patrick O’Neil said although the threat of rain resulted in a slightly quieter weekend than anticipated, local leaders are happy to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Boating safety tips from the Department of Natural Resources

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SC DNR) inspects boats on Labor Day they have tips for boating safety with many new boaters on the Lowcountry’s waterways. Experts say that boaters should first know when most incidents happen. “If you look at it statistically more boating accidents happen on a […]
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry man holds water donation drive for Jackson, MS

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Jackson, Mississippi continues to face a water crisis and people across the nation are working to ship bottled water to those impacted, including people who live in the Lowcountry. News 2 spoke with Lathaniel Ford who is collecting cases of water to be shipped to Jackson next week. A call for […]
JACKSON, MS
myhorrynews.com

S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center

When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a wreck on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest area late Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Conbraco Circle for a crash involving one vehicle at 9:20 p.m. The person hurt was taken to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Charleston, North Charleston roads closed due to flooding

UPDATE: All roads have reopened as of 8:30 p.m. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads across the Lowcountry closed Thursday afternoon as heavy rains caused flooding in the area. As of 3:40 p.m., the following roads were reported to be flooded: Charleston: King Street at Huger Street Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street […]
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

A South Carolina Town Tops The List For The Friendliest In The Country

Well, bless your heart. Thank you so much! You look thirsty, would you like a glass of tea? I’m just trying to be friendly here. Double honors for South Carolina, it was recently named the friendliest state in the country and one of our towns has been named the friendliest city.
TRAVEL
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy