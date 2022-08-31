Read full article on original website
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade
Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/6/22
Newsday | Anthony Rieber: More bad injury news; Giancarlo Stanton was removed from yesterday’s game with the Twins after fouling a pitch off his foot in the sixth. Stanton finished that at-bat, but was pinch-hit for come the eighth inning. The slugger has looked lost since returning from the injured list, and now we’ll see if this latest malady will only shelve him momentarily, or if another IL trip is in order. The team announced after the game that X-rays on Stanton’s foot were negative.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 1, Rays 2: Aaron Judge homered; good news ends there
Aaron Judge homered and the Yankees’ pitching was pretty good, but the offense was a no-show. Tell me if you’ve seen this movie before. There were not a lot of good things to say about this New York ballclub heading into Saturday night’s game, and somehow, even with an extremely pessimistic expectation entering play, the Yankees continue to find ways to disappoint and dig themselves a deeper hole. They mustered just one hit outside of Judge in a 2-1 loss that brought the Rays to within four games in the AL East.
Pinstripe Alley
Judge and the Other Yankees
I saw the following information in a recent post on the internet. Yankees Offense Produced In The Last 39 Innings or the Last 4 Games plus. OTHER YANKEE PLAYERS IN THE LINEUP. Last time I checked, that’s what you call "CARRYING a TEAM"!! Judge is most deserving of the MVP Award!!
Pinstripe Alley
Yanks looking like the 2011 Red Sox
How can a Team of Stars only win 13 games since July 8th?. Maybe it's time we part ways with the guys that spend half the season injured while collecting a boat load of money and not performing for it. I for one wouldn't mind seeing us ship Stanton and his massive contract anywhere for some players that will be available and can HIT . There is 29 days remaining and it's like going to a Viewing each night as this team takes the field. I'm really tired of Judge carrying these guys. They blow this.....Clean House...Top to bottom.
Pinstripe Alley
Joe Blogs Serena and a PSA
I believe Joe Posnanski is the best (baseball) writer out there, and his Top 100 in the Athletic followed by Those Who Just Missed, is close to mandatory (enjoyable) reading. Here is a free sample from his recap of Serena Williams' final match. The tie-in? When last night's Yankees game...
Pinstripe Alley
The Rays are showing why the Yankees have no excuse for their collapse
The Tampa Bay Rays entered this weekend series against the New York Yankees with a chance to cut down the AL East lead to a mere three games. That they’d even have a shot at this point in the year would have seemed ridiculous as recently as a couple months ago.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/6/22
When you’ve been slumping like the Yankees have been slumping since the beginning of August, you’ll take any opportunity to celebrate back-to-back wins. That’s what New York accomplished yesterday, outhomering the Twins in a 5-2 win to follow up on their series-salvaging 2-1 victory on Sunday at the Trop. Even the likes of Marwin Gonzalez and Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered! What a pleasant surprise. August is dead and buried, but September’s record is now back to even at 2-2. Onward and upward, please.
Pinstripe Alley
Andrew Benintendi to undergo surgery for broken hamate
The Yankees managed to eke out a narrow 2-1 victory over the Rays on Sunday to avoid a sweep and push their AL East lead back up to five games. It was stressful, but undoubtedly good news. Unfortunately, not all the news that emerged from the afternoon was positive. Immediately...
Pinstripe Alley
The second-half Yankees are a farce
Somewhat late in Duck Soup, the Marx Brothers’ classic takedown of war, the tragically dimwitted Chicolini finds himself on trial for the attempted burglary of Freedonia’s war plans. After a series of increasingly outrageous miscommunications on the stand, Groucho’s Rufus T. Firefly begins his suggestion for sentencing by delivering this classic insult:
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The brief glimpse of hope near the end of August has already sputtered out on this team. The Yankees avoided the worst-case scenario of getting swept by the Rays, but have otherwise put themselves in prime position to hand away the division that they’ve had in their back pocket since May. Their upcoming homestand will be crucial to seeing if they’ll be playing from behind for the final weeks of the year or if they can prevent a full-blown crash and burn.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees’ AL East counterparts face tough remaining strength of schedule
The New York Yankees are heading into the season’s last month in dire straits. After losing two series against the Athletics and Angels, they need big wins against some division rivals to win the AL East and get a first-round bye. However, many are not convinced that they can do that. Considering the rhetoric from a particular manager about a certain Yankees shortstop and high-ranking prospect, I don’t blame anyone!
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 134
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Now, for Game 134:
MLB・
Pinstripe Alley
Clay Holmes’ fluctuating release point is back to where it needs to be
In my opinion, slight changes in mechanics and movement can always tell the story of a player’s ups and downs throughout the course of a season. There is a reason why players go through ebbs and flows. Movement translates into success or failure. For pitchers, the fine details behind the way and direction in which they release the ball are enough to tell the difference between balls and strikes.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2, Rays 1: Judge leads way as Yanks eke out heart-pounding win
The Yankees were in desperate need of a win. With the AL East lead down to four games, a loss would mean the Yankees beginning the week just a series’ worth of games ahead, after having been up by a lot at various points of the season. In the...
Pinstripe Alley
Baseball: The ultimate game of second chances
You can save your prospects and touted wunderkinds. I want to see the rejects and the retreads — those who have taken a second chance and succeeded. This is why I love baseball. It offers the unique opportunity for players to keep trying after failing. Baseball stands as a wonderful game of second chances.
MLB・
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Series Preview
The Yankees limp home from a 4-6 road trip having tied or lost all three series. Their starting lineup took a beating on the road, with Andrew Benintendi breaking the hamate bone in his right hand, requiring surgery. Next up they face the Twins for four games at Yankee Stadium, and here are the projected starting pitching matchups.
