How can a Team of Stars only win 13 games since July 8th?. Maybe it's time we part ways with the guys that spend half the season injured while collecting a boat load of money and not performing for it. I for one wouldn't mind seeing us ship Stanton and his massive contract anywhere for some players that will be available and can HIT . There is 29 days remaining and it's like going to a Viewing each night as this team takes the field. I'm really tired of Judge carrying these guys. They blow this.....Clean House...Top to bottom.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO