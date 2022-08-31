Read full article on original website
Ricardo
5d ago
It means the liberals have no mind of their own, no plans, no accomplishments and are all swamp dwelling vermin!!
Reply(15)
5
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupted Mid-Sentence After Hosts Spot Mastriano
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, spoke at length to Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts prior to the start of the rally in Wilkes-Barre.
Lindsey Graham Says He Warned Donald Trump About 2024 Loss
Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly told the former president that a 2024 loss could "dramatically change" how history views what he did during his time in office.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Sarah Palin's Jewelry Choice at CPAC Has Jewish People Livid
Former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin recently stepped out at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas to make promises about her plans for Congress. During a televised conversation with conservative outlet War Room, viewers noticed Sarah wearing an interesting accessory: a necklace with a Star of David, or Magen David, pendant.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
171K+
Followers
26K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 27