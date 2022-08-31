Read full article on original website
WPFO
Portland police investigate fourth shooting in less than a week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a fourth shooting in the city in less than a week. On Sunday night, they reported a shooting at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Bolton Street. According to officials, it appears a suspect shot randomly down Bolton Street. Police found the suspect...
WPFO
'I called 911 right away': Portland residents detail moments after Sunday night shooting
PORTLAND (WGME)-- There's been another shooting in Portland, this time off of Brighton Avenue in the Rosemont neighborhood. This is the fourth incident in less than a week but police aren't saying whether they're connected. It happened on Sunday evening at 6:45 p.m near the corner of Bolton Street and...
WPFO
"It's too scary:" Portland mother, kids wake up Saturday to gunshots through their window
PORTLAND (WGME) - The sound of gunshots woke Nimo Abdi and her four young children around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police Police say two different shootings in the Riverton Park Housing Complex disrupted the hundreds of people living there. Around 8 p.m. Friday, on person reported hearing gunshots from the area...
WPFO
Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
WPFO
Shaws in Scarborough closing soon
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- CBS 13 has confirmed that Shaws in Scarborough will be closing on or around October 8th. The pharmacy will end operations on September 21st. The statement below is from Shaws corporate office:. "Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Scarborough, Maine store location, located at 417 Payne...
WPFO
Visitors head home as Maine sees soggy end to Labor Day weekend
KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine's roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
WPFO
Brand new school ready for students in Bath after arson
BATH (WGME) – Tuesday will mark the first day of school at the recently renovated Dike Newell school in Bath. The school will be buzzing with 250 boys and girls who will start the school year in a brand new school. The arson at the end of the last...
WPFO
Local hockey star ready to make collegiate debut after two devastating injuries
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- This fall, former North Yarmouth Academy hockey star Rylie McIntyre will play for her new team, the cadets of Norwich University. But the road McIntyre took to get from Brunswick to Northfield, Vermont has been a bumpy one. In 2019, while playing soccer she tore her ACL.
WPFO
Workers at two Southern Maine Starbucks stores hold strike, sip-in on Labor Day
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Workers at two Starbucks stores in Maine used this Labor Day to put a spotlight on labor rights. Workers at the Starbucks store in Biddeford held a one day strike to protest what they're calling unfair labor practices, since they voted to form a union back in July.
WPFO
CBS 13 says goodbye to weekend anchor Lauren Healy
PORTLAND (WGME) – This is my last day here at CBS13, and I am so incredibly grateful for my time here. Bittersweet doesn't even begin to describe it. When I moved to Maine four years ago, I had never been here and knew no one. With two weeks to...
WPFO
Raymond community raises thousands for Make-a-Wish Maine
RAYMOND (WGME) - A small community raising big dollars for Make-a-Wish Maine Sunday. A charity auction was held at the Kokatosi Campground in Raymond. Folks staying at the campground all donated gift cards and appliances with the proceeds going to Make-a-Wish Maine. The organization helps fulfill the wishes of children...
WPFO
Playoff tickets to go on sale, Sea Dogs look to extend winning streak
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's been eight years since the Portland Sea Dogs made the post season, but on Tuesday, playoff tickets are going on sale. Playoff tickets go on sale at noon. The team is looking to clinch a spot for the first time since 2014. The Sea Dogs sit...
