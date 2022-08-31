ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

wflx.com

Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park

After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening. The park being is created to preserve history and the city’s natural features and beauty. Ocean Strand Park, located between Spanish River...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street. Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 a.m. A police department spokesman said the victim is in intensive care and is expected to survive. The shooting does not appear...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms

A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms. The wreck happened Sunday just after 11:15 p.m. in the 16700 block of Indiantown Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Walter Vandiver, 21, was...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie's new waste contractor officially begins Monday

Trash troubles could be coming to an end in Port St. Lucie. Beginning Monday, the city's new waste contractor, FCC Environmental Services, will officially take over for Waste Pro. For several months, city officials said Waste Pro has been struggling to keep up its end of the contract, citing labor...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Airline staffing shortages impact Labor Day travelers at PBIA

Just a couple days after airlines revised their customer service agreements clarifying when passengers can receive meal and hotel vouchers if a flight is canceled or delayed, delays once again impacted holiday travelers. As of Saturday afternoon, FlightAware reported 15 delays as Palm Beach International Airport and 70 delays at...
PALM BEACH, FL

