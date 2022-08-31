Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To OfferFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Journal Inquirer
Irresponsible lifestyles are a big part of Connecticut's housing problem
News organizations in Connecticut lately have turned their attention to the shortage of housing in the state, which is especially oppressive to the poor as rents rise not only because of the shortage but also because of inflation. People increasingly are confined in small, uncomfortable, and even unsanitary apartments in unsafe neighborhoods.
Journal Inquirer
Labor changes 2
Susan covers the towns of Somers and Enfield. She joined the JI in May 2021 and graduated from Skidmore College. She recently completed docent training for the Wadsworth Atheneum and hopes to start giving tours some time next year.
West Stafford Fire Department awarded FEMA grant
STAFFORD — The West Stafford Fire Department has been awarded just over $18,000 in federal grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials announced last week. The funds come as part of FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, which awarded a total of $887,000 to five fire departments in...
Journal Inquirer
Daughter & mother union in Rockville
VERNON — Hannah Steed was born to be a physical education teacher and coach, following in her mother’s footsteps. So it’s only right that in her first season as the Rockville High varsity girls soccer coach, Amy Steed is right at her side as the Rams’ assistant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hearing on hybrid pot dispensary in Buckland Wednesday
MANCHESTER — The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday night on a proposed cannabis dispensary on Buckland Street. The applicant, Curaleaf, operates dispensaries in 17 states, including four in Connecticut in Groton, Hartford, Milford, and Stamford. In July 2022, Curaleaf applied to open a hybrid...
Former Manchester firefighter gets max 25-year sentence in serial rape case
The former Manchester firefighter who raped four women and terrorized the community he worked in for years was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison. Vernon Superior Court Judge Kathleen McNamara said that was the maximum sentence she was allowed to give Angelo Alleano Jr., although she acknowledged it wasn’t enough.
UConn football overcomes slow start to top Central Connecticut, earn first win of Mora era
EAST HARTFORD —An announced crowd of 22,442 walked through the gates at Rentschler Field Saturday hoping to see the UConn football team show signs of progress under first-year coach Jim Mora after a decade of futility. It was far from a masterpiece. But the Huskies persevered and took a...
Journal Inquirer
Girls soccer previews: Finocchiaro sizes up things at Bolton
Coaches are used to making adjustments. But there isn’t a coach in Connecticut making a bigger adjustment this fall than Joe Finocchiaro. After 13 seasons coaching girls soccer at one of the largest high schools in the state, Glastonbury, Finocchiaro has taken over the program at one of the smaller high schools in the state, Bolton. He replaces veteran coach Paco Ruiz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Inquirer
Lewis, Athletic overcome Galaxy II late
Andre Lewis proved that it’s better late than never for Hartford Athletic Monday night. The midfielder scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute as Athletic topped Los Angeles Galaxy II 3-1 in a USL Championship non-conference game in Los Angeles.
PERSONALITIES: Glastonbury musician is in the groove
GLASTONBURY — Local musician James Norkawich first started playing the piano at the age of 3, and has since had a long journey of enhancing his musicianship, leading up to new projects of honoring the past while looking to the future of music. wHO HE IS: Pianist, composer, arranger;...
RHAM girls volleyball again set to state its case
HEBRON — Ally Hadley was headed to the locker room at RHAM High School when she checked her phone. “One of my friends texted me and said, ‘It’s up on the banner,’ ” Hadley said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s there!’ I was so excited.”
Employers find new ways to the job done
Despite myriad disruptions from the pandemic over the last two and a half years, employers and workers in north-central Connecticut have come up with creative ways to get their jobs successfully done. When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, traditional employment for many industries evolved into remote and hybrid models as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
True freshman QB Turner a bit shaky in first career start for UConn football team
Zion Turner is 1-0 as a starting quarterback at the Division I FBS level after completing 14 of 22 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the UConn football team’s 28-3 victory over FCS Central Connecticut Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. But the Huskies’ victory did not...
Comments / 0