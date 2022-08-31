ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Irresponsible lifestyles are a big part of Connecticut's housing problem

News organizations in Connecticut lately have turned their attention to the shortage of housing in the state, which is especially oppressive to the poor as rents rise not only because of the shortage but also because of inflation. People increasingly are confined in small, uncomfortable, and even unsanitary apartments in unsafe neighborhoods.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Labor changes 2

Susan covers the towns of Somers and Enfield. She joined the JI in May 2021 and graduated from Skidmore College. She recently completed docent training for the Wadsworth Atheneum and hopes to start giving tours some time next year.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

West Stafford Fire Department awarded FEMA grant

STAFFORD — The West Stafford Fire Department has been awarded just over $18,000 in federal grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials announced last week. The funds come as part of FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, which awarded a total of $887,000 to five fire departments in...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Daughter & mother union in Rockville

VERNON — Hannah Steed was born to be a physical education teacher and coach, following in her mother’s footsteps. So it’s only right that in her first season as the Rockville High varsity girls soccer coach, Amy Steed is right at her side as the Rams’ assistant.
ROCKVILLE, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New London, CT
Health
City
New London, CT
New London, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Journal Inquirer

Hearing on hybrid pot dispensary in Buckland Wednesday

MANCHESTER — The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday night on a proposed cannabis dispensary on Buckland Street. The applicant, Curaleaf, operates dispensaries in 17 states, including four in Connecticut in Groton, Hartford, Milford, and Stamford. In July 2022, Curaleaf applied to open a hybrid...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Girls soccer previews: Finocchiaro sizes up things at Bolton

Coaches are used to making adjustments. But there isn’t a coach in Connecticut making a bigger adjustment this fall than Joe Finocchiaro. After 13 seasons coaching girls soccer at one of the largest high schools in the state, Glastonbury, Finocchiaro has taken over the program at one of the smaller high schools in the state, Bolton. He replaces veteran coach Paco Ruiz.
BOLTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Academy#Cadets#The Coast Guard Academy
Journal Inquirer

Lewis, Athletic overcome Galaxy II late

Andre Lewis proved that it’s better late than never for Hartford Athletic Monday night. The midfielder scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute as Athletic topped Los Angeles Galaxy II 3-1 in a USL Championship non-conference game in Los Angeles.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Employers find new ways to the job done

Despite myriad disruptions from the pandemic over the last two and a half years, employers and workers in north-central Connecticut have come up with creative ways to get their jobs successfully done. When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, traditional employment for many industries evolved into remote and hybrid models as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy