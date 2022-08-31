ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Adams Brown finds only small issues in Barton County audit

Wednesday was a good day for the Barton County Commission, at least by the numbers. After the governing body approved its revenue-neutral 2023 budget, Adams Brown Senior Manager Melissa Ille gave the county a clean report on its 2021 audit. With only a few minor issues, Commissioner Jennifer Schartz commended the county for its accurate work.
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B

HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Cop Shop (9/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/1) At 6:36 a.m. an accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 in Hoisington. At 7:40 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 40 Avenue & NW 70 Road. Controlled Burn. At 8:36 a.m. a controlled burn was reported...
Kansas man dies after motorcycle, car crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver made a...
KBI to announce new evidence in unsolved Great Bend murder case

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department will announce new evidence in the unsolved Sept. 4, 2002 double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, that occurred at the Dolly Madison Bakery in Great Bend. The announcement will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 6, following the 20th anniversary of the homicides.
'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain

Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/1)

BOOKED: Destin Hardin on Barton County District Court case for Criminal Threat and Battery, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Bryce Hofmeister on Barton County District Court case for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Electronic Solicitation, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, and Contributing to a Child's Misconduct or Deprivation, bond set at $100,000 C/S.
Great Bend American Legion thanks baseball sponsors

The American Legion Baseball post in Great Bend, Argonne Post 180, thanks the 2022 baseball sponsors. Your willingness to step up and sponsor is tremendously appreciated. Cooper Production Products, Inc. Grand Slam:. Venture Corporation. Marmie Auto Group. ALB, Inc. Wheatland Electric Cooperative. M&M Equipment. Double:. Results Realty. A&A Roofing.
