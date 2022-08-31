Read full article on original website
Related
Adams Brown finds only small issues in Barton County audit
Wednesday was a good day for the Barton County Commission, at least by the numbers. After the governing body approved its revenue-neutral 2023 budget, Adams Brown Senior Manager Melissa Ille gave the county a clean report on its 2021 audit. With only a few minor issues, Commissioner Jennifer Schartz commended the county for its accurate work.
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Hot & 'Cool': La Crosse company a finalist in manufacturing contest
They burn weeds, thaw ice, and they're made in America. More specifically, Weed Dragon Torch Kits are manufactured by Flame Engineering, Inc. in La Crosse. The Weed Dragon Torch, an organic and chemical-free method to control grass and weeds, was recently named a semifinalist in the Kansas Manufacturing Council's Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest.
Great Bend community invited to Recovery Out Loud downtown Sept. 23
Those who are recovering from substance-use disorder have the chance to share their stories and inspire hope at an upcoming community-wide event. “Recovery Out Loud” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend. The second-annual gathering will last about two hours in observance of National Recovery Month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🎙County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Sept. 1, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
🎧Chamber Connect show: President Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce President Megan Barfield that aired Sept. 1, 2022. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing man found in Pawnee Co.
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department reported that 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. He is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. -------- SEDWGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau...
Cop Shop (9/1)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/1) At 6:36 a.m. an accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 in Hoisington. At 7:40 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 40 Avenue & NW 70 Road. Controlled Burn. At 8:36 a.m. a controlled burn was reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas man dies after motorcycle, car crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver made a...
KWEC Butterfly Festival returns to Cheyenne Bottoms Sept. 17
Cheyenne Bottoms and most of western Kansas remain dry. Drought-like conditions have caused Kansas Wetlands Education Center staff to rethink some of its programming this year, but the annual Butterfly Festival cannot be stopped. The event has been limited the past few years but returns to full glory on Saturday, Sept. 17.
KBI to announce new evidence in unsolved Great Bend murder case
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department will announce new evidence in the unsolved Sept. 4, 2002 double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, that occurred at the Dolly Madison Bakery in Great Bend. The announcement will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 6, following the 20th anniversary of the homicides.
'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain
Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/1)
BOOKED: Destin Hardin on Barton County District Court case for Criminal Threat and Battery, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Bryce Hofmeister on Barton County District Court case for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Electronic Solicitation, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, and Contributing to a Child's Misconduct or Deprivation, bond set at $100,000 C/S.
Great Bend American Legion thanks baseball sponsors
The American Legion Baseball post in Great Bend, Argonne Post 180, thanks the 2022 baseball sponsors. Your willingness to step up and sponsor is tremendously appreciated. Cooper Production Products, Inc. Grand Slam:. Venture Corporation. Marmie Auto Group. ALB, Inc. Wheatland Electric Cooperative. M&M Equipment. Double:. Results Realty. A&A Roofing.
Eagle Radio's News Week in Review
It’s a two-minute recap of the headlines that broke this past week in the Golden Belt. For the full stories, click the links below.
🎥 Hoisington's Pedigo makes highlight against Nebraska
2020 Hoisington High School graduate Wyatt Pedigo made a defensive highlight Saturday afternoon for the University of North Dakota as the Fighting Hawks took on Nebraska in Lincoln. Pedigo made this interception in the 3rd quarter at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska went on to win the game 38-17. Pedigo, a sophomore...
20 years later: Memories of life before, after Dolly Madison murders
On Sept. 4, 2002, the tragic and inexplicable occurred: an unknown subject murdered two Great Bend residents and walked away from the Dolly Madison bakery - one of the city's busiest intersections at one of the busiest times of day. Yet 20 years later, the case remains unsolved. Just before...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0