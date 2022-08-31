Those who are recovering from substance-use disorder have the chance to share their stories and inspire hope at an upcoming community-wide event. “Recovery Out Loud” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend. The second-annual gathering will last about two hours in observance of National Recovery Month.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO