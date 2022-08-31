ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That's because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mynews13.com

The wait for a Black Florida farmer to obtain a medical marijuana license continues

John Allen spends most of his time these days working on Black Mule Coffee, a cannabis-infused premium coffee brand that his company recently launched. But his workload with Black Mule could be considered just a warmup if he is chosen as the recipient of the medical marijuana license set aside for a Black farmer that the state’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use is expected to act on soon.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

I-4 wildlife underpass to connect divided conservation land

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A wildlife underpass crossing along I-4 in Polk County is part of the state’s efforts to reconnect wildlife habitats divided by roadways. Wildlife underpass crossing being constructed on Interstate 4 in Polk County. Tens of thousands of cars cross I-4 daily, making it hard...
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
mynews13.com

All the Labor Day celebrations happening across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Labor Day weekend is finally here. And with it comes local celebrations that pay tribute to the hard work and contributions of workers across the country. For many, it’s also the last hurrah of summer before school kicks into full gear. Here’s a list of Labor...
WISCONSIN STATE
mynews13.com

New York average price of gas continues decline, nearing $4

New York state's gas prices continue to drop. The state average is sitting at $4.01 a gallon, inching closer and closer to that $4 mark. New York saw a more than 10-cent drop from a week ago — and more than 40-cent drop from last month. The national average...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy