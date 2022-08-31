Outside of .27″ of rain Friday evening at Rochester International Airport, rainfall has been lacking since last weekend due to the extended streak of dry days. We still have more dry weather ahead too. Our only rain chance coming up in the forecast, as of now, is for late Friday/early Saturday. Luckily, the heavier rainfall we saw earlier in the year still has us well above average in Rochester and only a little below average in Mason City, keeping us from having major drought conditions.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO