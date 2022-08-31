Read full article on original website
Rochester man pleads guilty to deadly crash in December 2020
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man involved in a deadly crash in December 2020 pleaded guilty in Olmsted County Court last Thursday. Matthew Robert Shaver, 29, of Rochester pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide – operating a vehicle with alcohol consumption .08 or more. Three other counts were dismissed as a result of the guilty plea.
SUV Flips upside down in SE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) A Sunday afternoon crash ended with an SUV upside down in a Rochester neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 P.M. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street Southeast. Joel Whittaker said he was visiting family when the accident happened. “It was that nasty sound when two...
81-year-old Rochester man retires from 45-year volleyball career
(ABC 6 News) – It’s not very often you hear of an 81-year-old retiring from a sport. Monday night was a special night for Rochester native Stanley Dodge who decided to serve his last game of volleyball. The sport has occupied Dodge’s Monday nights for the last 45...
Albert Lea Flea Market showcases local businesses
(ABC 6 News) – The fourth annual flea market in Albert lea began Saturday for its labor day weekend-long event, showcasing treasures and local, small businesses. Starting a business the last few years has been tough and a lot of people have resorted to selling online, like Drew Sorenson.
Rochester Catholic Schools to open nature-based pre-kindergarten program
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Catholic Schools (RCS) announced on Friday they will be opening the city’s only nature-based pre-kindergarten program. The Nest at Lourdes: Nature Birds Environmental Kinship Program will open on Tuesday, September 6 at the Lourdes High School campus. The program will welcome children ages...
Lack of Rain Recently, Still Above Average
Outside of .27″ of rain Friday evening at Rochester International Airport, rainfall has been lacking since last weekend due to the extended streak of dry days. We still have more dry weather ahead too. Our only rain chance coming up in the forecast, as of now, is for late Friday/early Saturday. Luckily, the heavier rainfall we saw earlier in the year still has us well above average in Rochester and only a little below average in Mason City, keeping us from having major drought conditions.
Hormel announces free Austin concert featuring two past American Idol winners
(ABC 6 New) – Hormel Foods announced it will host a free outdoor concert in downtown Austin that will be headlined by two past American Idol winners. The company announced it will be celebrating, The Power of Food, People and Purpose, with a concert being held on Main Street, near the world-famous SPAM Museum on Friday, September 16 from 6-9:30 p.m.
