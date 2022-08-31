ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Portion of Hal Greer Blvd. to be closed this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th avenues will be closed to traffic beginning on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6,, the City of Huntington announced Monday. The closure is due to a traffic light replacement project. The northbound lanes are expected to be...
WOWK 13 News

Kenova construction to close Rt. 60 bridge to Catlettsburg

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – The Kenova Police Department is warning drivers of more construction that will cause problems for drivers. According to the KPD, Norfolk Southern Railroad will begin repairs this weekend on the Chestnut Street railroad crossing where westbound traffic goes toward Dreamland Pool and the US Route 60 bridge to Catlettsburg. Construction is […]
WSAZ

UPDATE | Bridge reopens after accident involving ambulance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers say the Patrick Street Bridge is back open to traffic following an accident late Monday night involving an accident. However, the part of Kanawha Boulevard underneath the bridge is still closed at this time due to another accident. ORIGINAL STORY: 09/05/2022 @ 10:44...
West Virginia State
WSAZ

One person dead following ATV crash

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an ATV crash in Taylorville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Delbarton Fire Department, firefighters with the Delbarton and Matewan Fire Departments were dispatched to an ATV accident with possible injuries and ejection just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
WOWK 13 News

Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
Metro News

Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.
WSAZ

Labor Day carnival in Marmet

MARMET, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the rain, hundreds of people continued a tradition in Kanawha County Monday by attending the Labor Day carnival in Marmet. A monument dedication got started around 4 p.m. at the George Buckley Community Center. Concerts begin at 5 p.m. with an Elvis tribute show followed...
WSAZ

Mine Wars monument unveiled in Marmet

MARMET, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A monument dedicated to the miners who marched from Marmet, WV to Clothier, WV was unveiled Monday afternoon outside of the Marmet community center. A project a year in the making, the monument tells the story of roughly 15,000 miners who marched on Blair Mountain as part of the largest armed labor uprising in our country’s history.
WOWK 13 News

Police: Man found dead in Ohio River identified

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington police have identified the body of a man found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the HPD, the man has been identified as 51-year-old Christopher S. Delbart of Guyandotte. Authorities say a fisherman found Delbart’s body in the Ohio River around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 […]
WDTN

Trial in slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday […]
WOWK 13 News

Injuries reported in Mason County crash

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were injured in a crash on Route 2 in Mason County, West Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near Rayburn Road on Route 2, also known as Ripley Road. People in the area say they were […]
Portsmouth Times

River Days Parade a soggy success

Despite the rain, parade watchers and River Days fans gathered in masses for the annual River Days Parade. This is year 59 of one of the longest running parades in Ohio. “It poured down the rain and we had a lot of muddy feet, but, other than that I think it went really well,” says Stan Tackett, parade organizer. “There’s probably about 175 floats in the parade today. It’s the largest grand parade in the state of Ohio and it’s the largest daytime single parade for any event.”
WSAZ

Debit card of deceased woman used in Charleston fraud case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after allegedly using the debit card of a woman found dead in her home last month. Arnold Hiller, 47, was arrested by officers with the Beckley Police Department without incident on Sept. 2, according to police. A criminal complaint filed with...
WSAZ

Community members raising money for business after fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- After a fire left a well known local business destroyed, community members are stepping up to help those affected. Early on the morning of August 1, a fire broke out at R&R Tent Rentals near South Webster. The business would provide tents for events all over...
WSAZ

Accident involves school bus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Flood Advisory remains in effect for Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Flood Advisory remains in effect for Pike County until 12:20 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the county, and an additional 1.5 inches is still possible. Some of the most affected areas include...
WSAZ

Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say. Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has...
