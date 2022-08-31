ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

DeKalb County man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2boEb2_0hcco9C000

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Crossville man facing several sexual-related charges involving children has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

Steven Lynn Nation, 35, was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, five counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and four counts of indecent exposure when he was arrested on August 23.

Teen charged with criminally negligent homicide following crash applies for youthful offender status

Court documents filed on August 25 show Nation entered his plea of not guilty and waived his arraignment.

In an April 27 DeKalb County Grand Jury indictment, the sexual abuse charges involve two children. On June 10, an arrest warrant was issued for Nation.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested him earlier this month and booked him into the DeKalb County Jail, where he remains on a $1 million bond.

According to online documents, a jury trial has been set for February 13, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crossville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Crossville, AL
County
Dekalb County, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, September 6th

Samuel Mallett, age 44 of Sand Rock – Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrets and Harassment;. Timothy Waits, age 23 of Cedar Bluff – UPOM 2, UPODP;. Richard Bonanno, age 47 of Summerville – FTA/Bail Jumping;. Mable Pangle,, age 22 of Leesburg – Community Corrections/AWOL, FTA and Alias Writ...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Daily Beast

Alabama Man Accused of Trying to Poison His Wife With Lead

A five-year marriage ended in arrest after an Alabama man was charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her with lead. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, a chiropractor in Hartselle, allegedly fed his wife a special “dietary supplement” during the winter of 2021-22 which he claimed “would strengthen her immune system,” according to court documents obtained by The Decatur Daily. She ended up at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Jan. 18, and stayed there until March 3. Days later, she filed for divorce, detailing the alleged poisoning attempt and $1.3 million in life insurance policies her husband held against her. Mann is being held on an attempted murder charge at Morgan County Jail.
HARTSELLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in car chase

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAAY-TV

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Morgan County campground shooting

The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly shooting at Quail Creek Campground in Morgan County. Coroner Jeff Chunn said 48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse, of Decatur, died from injuries sustained after being hit by multiple gunshots. Investigators say Morse was alive when deputies arrived. Air Evac was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Car flips during Morgan County pursuit

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy