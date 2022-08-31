Read full article on original website
Oxford, Mississippi: Saturday, September 3, 2022 – Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: Ole Miss Football vs. TROY (3 pm) Home Place Pastures (Como): THE HILL COUNTRY BOUCHERIE & BLUES PICNIC. 11 am–10:30 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open from 4–11 pm. 10:30 am–8 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht, Bite Squad, or Door Dash....
He Lifted as He Climbed: University of Mississippi Community Remembers Professor Emeritus Colby H. Kullman
To friends and family, University of Mississippi professor emeritus Colby H. Kullman, who died August 9, 2022, was a one-of-a-kind human being who touched the lives of thousands of students during his tenure in the Department of English. “He was like Halley’s Comet – he shined like it – and...
Fleshers Support New Accountancy Home at Ole Miss
Longtime University of Mississippi professors give back to construction project. Tonya and Dale Flesher have each devoted 45-year careers to the Patterson School of Accountancy at the University of Mississippi and now they are supporting construction of the school’s new home. The award-winning researchers and teachers have committed $300,000...
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
