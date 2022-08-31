ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, ME

WMTW

Maine State Police identify Sanford man killed in reported stabbing

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man is dead following a reported stabbing Friday afternoon. According to Maine State Police, officers received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. reporting a man had been stabbed near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin streets. According to the agency, when officers arrived...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

WPFO

WMTW

Portland police investigating two overnight shootings

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight in the Riverton Park housing complex. According to the Portland Police Department, officers were called to the neighborhood just after 8 p.m. Friday for a report of multiple gunshots. Witnesses reportedly told police vehicles had left the...
PORTLAND, ME
Outsider.com

Angler Stunned After Pulling Shark Out of Maine River

A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
WISCASSET, ME
WMTW

Maine Turnpike reopens after police incident in Gray

GRAY, Maine — The northbound side of the Maine Turnpike was briefly closed in Gray Thursday morning due to a police incident. State Police say the incident started at about 9:48 a.m. when a Turnpike Authority maintenance crew reported seeing a white minivan driving erratically near mile 55 headed north. That crew says there appeared to be a man and woman inside fighting.
GRAY, ME
WGME

Visitors head home as Maine sees soggy end to Labor Day weekend

KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine's roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Scarborough Shaw's supermarket to close in early October

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Shaw's supermarket in Scarborough will soon shut its doors. A spokesperson for the grocery chain says the location at 417 Payne Road will close on Oct. 8, though Pharmacy operations will end on Sept. 21. "Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

One person dies in crash

WATERVILLE– One person died in a crash in Waterville this morning. It happened on College Avenue just after 10:00. Waterville Deputy Police Chief William Bonney said a motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with a van. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Bonney said it...
WATERVILLE, ME
94.9 HOM

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
WGME

CBS 13 says goodbye to weekend anchor Lauren Healy

PORTLAND (WGME) – This is my last day here at CBS13, and I am so incredibly grateful for my time here. Bittersweet doesn't even begin to describe it. When I moved to Maine four years ago, I had never been here and knew no one. With two weeks to...
MAINE STATE

