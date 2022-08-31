Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine State Police identify Sanford man killed in reported stabbing
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man is dead following a reported stabbing Friday afternoon. According to Maine State Police, officers received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. reporting a man had been stabbed near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin streets. According to the agency, when officers arrived...
WGME
'I called 911 right away': Portland residents detail moments after Sunday night shooting
PORTLAND (WGME)-- There's been another shooting in Portland, this time off of Brighton Avenue in the Rosemont neighborhood. This is the fourth incident in less than a week but police aren't saying whether they're connected. It happened on Sunday evening at 6:45 p.m near the corner of Bolton Street and...
WGME
Police investigate a stabbing death in Sanford
Sanford (WGME) -- Maine State Police are investigating a stabbing death in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim 32-year-old Dane Brooks...
A man is in custody after police say he "randomly" fired his gun down Bolton Street in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department took a man into custody after a shooting Sunday night on Bolton Street. According to a post on the department's Twitter, the man shot "randomly" down Bolton Street and there were no injuries as of Sunday night. Some officers began to leave...
WGME
"It's too scary:" Portland mother, kids wake up Saturday to gunshots through their window
PORTLAND (WGME) - The sound of gunshots woke Nimo Abdi and her four young children around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police Police say two different shootings in the Riverton Park Housing Complex disrupted the hundreds of people living there. Around 8 p.m. Friday, on person reported hearing gunshots from the area...
wabi.tv
Name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcylce
Pick of the weekend is Saturday. A few passing showers on Sunday. Rain chances increasing for Labor Day.
WPFO
Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
WMTW
Portland police investigating two overnight shootings
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight in the Riverton Park housing complex. According to the Portland Police Department, officers were called to the neighborhood just after 8 p.m. Friday for a report of multiple gunshots. Witnesses reportedly told police vehicles had left the...
Multiple Police Officers Shoot a Man at Maine Apartment Complex Wednesday Afternoon
According to WABI TV 5, a man is in the hospital following an altercation with police at a Maine apartment building on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at about 3:40, WABI reports. Two officers, Mexico Police Lieutenant, Derek MacDonald and Rumford Police Department Patrolman, Bradley Gallant, both fired at a man at the complex.
Angler Stunned After Pulling Shark Out of Maine River
A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
WMTW
Maine Turnpike reopens after police incident in Gray
GRAY, Maine — The northbound side of the Maine Turnpike was briefly closed in Gray Thursday morning due to a police incident. State Police say the incident started at about 9:48 a.m. when a Turnpike Authority maintenance crew reported seeing a white minivan driving erratically near mile 55 headed north. That crew says there appeared to be a man and woman inside fighting.
WGME
Visitors head home as Maine sees soggy end to Labor Day weekend
KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine's roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
WMTW
Scarborough Shaw's supermarket to close in early October
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Shaw's supermarket in Scarborough will soon shut its doors. A spokesperson for the grocery chain says the location at 417 Payne Road will close on Oct. 8, though Pharmacy operations will end on Sept. 21. "Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our...
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
WGME
Workers at two Southern Maine Starbucks stores hold strike, sip-in on Labor Day
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Workers at two Starbucks stores in Maine used this Labor Day to put a spotlight on labor rights. Workers at the Starbucks store in Biddeford held a one day strike to protest what they're calling unfair labor practices, since they voted to form a union back in July.
WGME
Local hockey star ready to make collegiate debut after two devastating injuries
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- This fall, former North Yarmouth Academy hockey star Rylie McIntyre will play for her new team, the cadets of Norwich University. But the road McIntyre took to get from Brunswick to Northfield, Vermont has been a bumpy one. In 2019, while playing soccer she tore her ACL.
foxbangor.com
One person dies in crash
WATERVILLE– One person died in a crash in Waterville this morning. It happened on College Avenue just after 10:00. Waterville Deputy Police Chief William Bonney said a motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with a van. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Bonney said it...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
WGME
CBS 13 says goodbye to weekend anchor Lauren Healy
PORTLAND (WGME) – This is my last day here at CBS13, and I am so incredibly grateful for my time here. Bittersweet doesn't even begin to describe it. When I moved to Maine four years ago, I had never been here and knew no one. With two weeks to...
